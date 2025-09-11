Learner stories: “Working in elderly care helped me have a different perspective on life”

Zachary Southall, aged 18, recently completed his Health T Level at Walsall College. Now preparing to begin his physiotherapy degree at university, Zachary reflects on how the course has shaped his understanding of healthcare and helped him build the confidence and skills needed to pursue his long-term career ambitions.

Q: Why did you choose to study a T Level?

A: “I chose to study a T Level because of the placement experience that it provided – I really liked the advantage over other students that have only been doing A Levels. It has provided me with such a different perspective on my chosen career path for what I want to do. Plus, the way that the college told me it was going to be taught was enticing as well.”

Q: What have been the highlights from the course?

A: “The highlight of the course was, for me, showing what I have learned over the past two years and proving to myself that I can do it. The placement aspect of the course has really helped me with that part. Showing me that there is another way to get to the patient’s end goal, whilst still keeping what I am doing holistic.

“Plus, the experience of meeting and working with other people through the course as well – not only in college with my peers, but on placement in the hospitals that I worked in. I worked a lot with elderly care over the past 2 years, so they have also helped me have a different perspective on life.”

Q: Where did you do your placement(s) and what did you learn?

A: “I did my placements in the Royal Wolverhampton Trust. They have three hospitals in the trust: Cannock Chase Hospital, West Park Hospital, and New Cross. I had my first year in placement in Cannock Chase Hospital, working in an elderly care rehabilitation ward – the ward was for patients who were coming to the end of their care and were just getting around-the-clock physiotherapy so they could be safely discharged home into which ever setting suited them the best.

“Then coming into my second year, I worked in Cannock Chase Hospital again, but on elective surgery where there were a lot of people having injections into their foot or wrist or getting pins removed out of their legs or arms from previous surgeries.

“Finally, I finished my placement off with working in another elderly care ward in New Cross Hospital – this was a lot different than compared to Cannock, as in this ward we were at the start of the patients’ care, making sure that they got the critical care that they could be requiring. I learned that no matter who anyone is in the MDT (Multidisciplinary Team), we can all communicate effectively so that the patient is getting the best care that is available for them.”

Q: What are your plans now and in the future?

A: “My plans are now to go and study physiotherapy at Derby University. I have always wanted to do it since I knew of it, so probably around the age of 10. I found out about physiotherapy through a family friend who was a physiotherapist at the time for the England Under 21's – so since I knew about the ways for me to get into the side of sport, I have always wanted to do it.

“I would also want to have a lot of NHS experience as well before doing a speciality. My end goal is to own my own private clinic where I can provide opportunities for younger people who are striving for the same goal as me.”

Q: In what ways has the T Level prepared you for your next steps?

A: “The T Level has prepared me for my next steps by helping me to be prepared for what can happen in a placement environment. That has helped me improve as an individual so I can be more outgoing and professional to others who are in the same profession and are trying to all reach the same goal, which is the patient’s needs and future goals.”

Q: Would you recommend T Levels to others? If yes, why?

A: “I would recommend a T Level as I believe it gives you the best mix of clinical skills and classroom learning, plus having a placement on top of learning as well. It has helped me understand so much about the profession that I will be doing come September, and I'm really excited to see others that are doing a T Level succeed in what they want to do.”

Congratulations and good luck in the future, Zachary!