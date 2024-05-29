Welsh Government
Learning about sea salt success on Ynys Môn
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, has visited Halen Môn, one of Wales’s best-known Welsh producers and exporters to the rest of the world.
Halen Môn was started on the banks of the Menai Strait on Anglesey by Alison and David Lea-Wilson in 1996. The company, which employs more than 20 staff, now exports their product globally to 16 countries.
Halen Môn has won multiple Great Taste Awards and has been a protected food name since 2014 meaning that its status as the only sea salt harvested from the Menai Straits between the Island of Anglesey and mainland North Wales is protected by law.
Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said:
It was great to meet Alison and have a tour of the company on the Isle of Anglesey, and to learn all about the running of their successful business.
Their model which employs local people with environmental and educational principles whilst also attracting tourists to a rural, coastal area in Wales has truly shown our global presence and reputation for excellence.
Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, founder and Director of Halen Môn said:
I was delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with Huw Irranca-Davies.
His portfolio encompasses so much of what Halen Môn strives to achieve: high quality sea salt with a strong provenance and sense of place, continuous improvements in our management of natural resources, marketing our products in the UK and beyond, and working sensitively in our community in an Area of Outstanding Beauty.
We acknowledge the help and support we have had from the Welsh Government and appreciate the access we have to officials and ministers which allows us to build on our relationship with the Senedd.
