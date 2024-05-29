Learning about sea salt success on Ynys Môn

Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, has visited Halen Môn, one of Wales’s best-known Welsh producers and exporters to the rest of the world.

Halen Môn was started on the banks of the Menai Strait on Anglesey by Alison and David Lea-Wilson in 1996. The company, which employs more than 20 staff, now exports their product globally to 16 countries.

Halen Môn has won multiple Great Taste Awards and has been a protected food name since 2014 meaning that its status as the only sea salt harvested from the Menai Straits between the Island of Anglesey and mainland North Wales is protected by law.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said:

It was great to meet Alison and have a tour of the company on the Isle of Anglesey, and to learn all about the running of their successful business. Their model which employs local people with environmental and educational principles whilst also attracting tourists to a rural, coastal area in Wales has truly shown our global presence and reputation for excellence.

Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, founder and Director of Halen Môn said: