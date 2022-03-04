Learning accepted after IOPC investigation into Surrey Police contact prior to murder of Aliny Godinho

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Surrey Police’s contact with Aliny Godinho before she was murdered by her estranged husband in Stoneleigh, Epsom, has led to changes to national and local police practice around the handling of domestic abuse allegations.

Our investigation highlighted confusion over responsibilities and procedure after Mrs Godinho moved from Epsom into emergency accommodation in the Metropolitan Police Service area and reported that her husband Ricardo, who was being investigated for threatening her, had discovered her new address. He is now serving a life term for stabbing her to death on 8 February 2019 after she stepped off a bus with her three-year-old daughter to collect her other children from school.

Following our learning recommendation to the College of Policing, it has now redrafted its Authorised Professional Practice for domestic abuse investigations to include specific guidance on jurisdiction and cross-border issues.

Surrey Police also agreed with our recommendation that clear processes should be put in place regarding ownership of an investigation when a domestic abuse victim or suspect moves out of the force area. It was also agreed that in those circumstances, Surrey Police should ensure the relevant police force is informed and a plan put in place for ownership of any offences identified from the investigation.

An inquest which concluded on Friday (25 February) recorded that Ms Godinho had been unlawfully killed. HM Coroner found that more could and should have been done to manage and reduce the risk posed to Ms Godinho by her husband, and ruled that Surrey Police had probably more than minimally contributed to her death.

We began our investigation in February 2019 following a mandatory referral from the force. Our investigation examined the actions, decision and risk assessments undertaken by officers who investigated Mrs Godinho’s allegations about her husband’s abusive behaviour. We also looked at the actions and decisions of Surrey Police officers and staff regarding the arrest of Mr Godinho, his subsequent release on bail with conditions and his later release under investigation on 16 January.

In November 2019 we concluded our investigation and found that two police officers had a case to answer for misconduct for breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of duties and responsibilities. A temporary/detective sergeant received a written warning for failing to ensure Surrey Police’s policies regarding handling of domestic abuse allegations were followed. A police constable also received a written warning and was required to attend refresher training for failing to proactively investigate alleged breaches of bail by Mr Godinho and failing to assess the risk to Mrs Godinho after those breaches.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley recently said:

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Aliny Godinho’s four young children, her family and friends. “The investigation we carried out into the circumstances around her death identified shortcomings in terms of Surrey Police’s safeguarding, risk assessments and investigation in accordance with their domestic abuse policy, all of which was highlighted in the Coroner’s findings. “While individuals have been held accountable for their actions, another important element of our work is to identify learning in order to improve policing. The recommendations we have made from this case to strengthen the handling of domestic abuse investigations have been accepted both nationally and locally by Surrey Police and will hopefully contribute to reducing the risk of similar tragedies in the future.”

During our investigation we studied local and national policies and procedures in relation to domestic abuse, stalking and harassment. We took witness statements from Surrey Police and Metropolitan Police Service officers and staff concerning their interaction Mrs Godinho. We also took statements from the officers we investigated and liaised with social services.