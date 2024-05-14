‘Learning at work ‘key’ to unlocking workforce potential’ – Jeremy Miles

From apprentice to CEO – Dŵr Cymru shows what’s possible.

As the Learning at Work Week gets underway, the Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, is urging businesses across Wales to support their employees to take advantage of opportunities to “learn and earn” in the workplace in order to develop new skills needed to thrive in the future.

The Welsh Government already invests in a wealth of programmes, ensuring that employers have a skilled workforce, and that individuals have the knowledge and skills to allow them to thrive in the workplace.

Apprenticeships are a vital part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, which provides under 25s in Wales with the offer of support to gain a place in education or training, find a job or become self-employed. The Welsh Government has committed a multi-million package of support to quality apprenticeship delivery.

The innovative Jobs Growth Wales+ programme aims to create life changing opportunities for those who are not in education, employment or training.

Employment and Enterprise Bureaus are operating in every college in Wales and provide a package of support for students to build essential employability and enterprise skills, and support their transition to employment.

Personal Learning Accounts are aimed at individuals already in employment, but who wish to upskill or reskill and to maximise the opportunities presented by new and emerging sectors and technologies.

The Cabinet Secretary, Jeremy Miles, yesterday said:

The world of work is changing more than it has done for decades and I want Wales, our businesses and our people, to put ourselves in a position to become the best place possible to work, live and invest. As we enter Learning at Work Week, I’d like to see job-seekers, employers and employees alike taking advantage of the wealth of opportunities available across Wales to earn and learn in tandem - harnessing and developing new skills and futureproofing, energising and diversifying our workforces. Take a look what support there might be to help you maximise your potential and let’s help each other unlock our collective potential as we build a resilient, forward looking and prosperous economy where no-one in Wales feels left behind.

Peter Perry started as an apprentice at Dŵr Cymru and, thanks to that early learning and support, is now CEO of the company, responsible for a 3,000 strong workforce. He yesterday said:

The blend of theoretical engineering and practical application gave me the opportunity to dive into the world of work, whilst still being supported through classroom learning. An apprenticeship is about understanding how a business works across multiple disciplines, giving you a unique insight into the detail of an organisation and really getting under its skin. Having the ability to experience the grassroots of the business has been incredibly helpful, particularly as I’ve progressed through my career. The fact that I’ve seen and done it, at all levels, means I have an empathy and deep understanding of the business that I draw upon daily to make informed decisions as CEO. At Dŵr Cymru, we offer a diverse range of work-based learning opportunities across different fields and skill sets. I would absolutely recommend apprenticeships to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Taking place between 13 to 17 May 2024, the annual Learning at Work Week puts the spotlight on the importance and benefits of continual learning and development.