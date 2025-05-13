Learning at Work Week 2025 is here, and this year’s theme is ‘Get Connected’! This initiative offers a perfect opportunity to expand your skills and strengthen professional relationships.

Daily themes

We’ll be sharing informal learning resources focused on different themes throughout the week on our LinkedIn and Instagram channels, as well as on this webpage. Check in daily for new content!

Monday 12 May: Connect

Connecting with colleagues across the profession opens up valuable knowledge-sharing opportunities, sparks inspiration and enables meaningful collaboration.

Ways to connect:

Explore the seven disciplines : Did you know you can participate in multiple discipline networks within Government Communications? Discover what these disciplines are doing through the Connect Community Forums.

: Did you know you can participate in multiple discipline networks within Government Communications? Discover what these disciplines are doing through the Connect Community Forums. Join your local Government Communications community : Update your profile on Connect with your location! Based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, East Midlands, North East, South West England and Wales or Manchester? Meet your local leads and get involved through one of our seven location community forums.

Engage further with the community forums: Our digital space for government communicators has welcomed over 1,000 new users in just one month! With 17 forums covering locations, disciplines, and specialist topics like: AMC Spend Control (PASS) Campaign platform Influencer and content creator marketing Innovation Missions Using Assist

Browse the forums and use the search tool to find conversations that interest you. Watch our demo video for a step-by-step walkthrough on using the forums.

: Our digital space for government communicators has welcomed over 1,000 new users in just one month! With 17 forums covering locations, disciplines, and specialist topics like:

Browse the forums and use the search tool to find conversations that interest you. Watch our demo video for a step-by-step walkthrough on using the forums.

What’s coming next?

Check back on Tuesday for resources focused on ‘Grow’ – helping you develop your professional skills and capabilities.

Please note: Many of the links within this article are only accessible for Government Communications members through their Connect login.