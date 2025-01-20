Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Learning for the Met following man’s drowning after being arrested
Our investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 23-year-old Liam Allan, who drowned in the River Thames after escaping from Met Police officers who had arrested him, has made recommendations to the force.
A two-week inquest, held in front of a jury, ended recently (17 January) and determined that Mr Allan’s death was an accident.
We investigated police actions and decisions during their initial contact with Mr Allan in August 2022, the circumstances which led to him entering the river and the police response.
Throughout our investigation into the incident in south-west London there was no indication any officer had behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.
On the night of Friday 26 August 2022, two Met officers were flagged down to an apparent altercation on Kingston Bridge between a group of males, including Mr Allan.
They apprehended the three men and a woman, and it became apparent Mr Allan had a relationship with the woman and the two had been together that evening, potentially placing them both in breach of their respective pre-existing bail conditions.
One of the officers then spoke with Mr Allan separately from the woman and he was informed he was under arrest. He had a warning marker on his police record for ‘escaper’ and the officer failed to read that.
He then ran from the officer and immediately entered the Thames at Kingston Bridge and began to experience difficulty in the water.
The arresting officer shouted out to Mr Allan that he was ‘only making things worse for himself’ as he tried to encourage him back to the riverbank.
As the incident unfolded, the officers on the scene failed to notice a lifebuoy beside Mr Allan’s entry point to the river and the jury concluded this ‘possibly more than minimally contributed to his death.’ A throwline was used seven minutes after Mr Allan entered the water and approximately three minutes after he began to shout for help.
He was recovered from the water by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and London Fire Brigade and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest jury concluded that there were some inadequacies by the police in Liam’s arrest and the unsuccessful rescue attempt which ‘probably more than minimally’ contributed to Liam’s death. Additionally, there were failures and omissions in the rescue of Liam that ‘possibly more than minimally’ contributed to his death.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer recently said:
“We send our condolences to the family and friends of Liam Allan and all those affected by this incident.
“This was an extremely challenging situation where Liam had gone into the water at night-time and the officers at the scene attempted to communicate with him to persuade him to return to the riverbank.
“They all followed the Met’s policies and procedures by not entering the water, talking to Liam and then throwing a line to him. We note the jury concluded the arresting officer’s communication was unsuitable but that it did not contribute or only minimally contributed to Liam’s death, as it cannot be determined whether Liam would have responded to the communication.
“Unfortunately, as the incident was developing the officers did not check for a lifebuoy. A prompt to check for a lifebuoy, which usually comes from the control room, was sadly not forthcoming.
“We have made learning recommendations to the Met with the aim of preventing such an incident being repeated.”
Over the course of the investigation witness statements were taken from police officers, other emergency services who attended the scene and members of the public who witnessed the incident.
CCTV footage and police officers’ body-worn camera footage were analysed and compared, along with local and national policing policies, radio transmissions and call recordings.
We found individual learning for the six officers at the incident in relation to checking for buoyancy aids as part of their dynamic risk assessments when dealing with water-based incidents.
We recommended the staff in the control room who dealt with the incident should receive refresher training on dealing with water-based incidents.
We also found organisational learning for the force, recommending that the Met should issue further guidance to remind its control room staff of the importance of using a system code to generate a prompt which can assist officers responding to a water-based incident.
This recommendation, one of three we made to the Met, was accepted. The other recommendations can be seen here.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/learning-met-following-mans-drowning-after-being-arrested
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages20/01/2025 10:15:00
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 201317/01/2025 16:30:00
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham
Former West Midlands officer sent inappropriate messages17/01/2025 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former West Midlands Police constable who sent inappropriate messages to a woman he had arrested.
IOPC investigation clears police officers over shooting of two dogs in East London13/01/2025 10:15:00
We have finished our investigation into the actions of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police during an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and his two dogs fatally shot after police responded to a report that a woman and her dog had been attacked.
Greater Manchester Police officers acted appropriately prior to fatal road traffic collision in Salford10/01/2025 16:05:00
Police officers who followed an e-bike in Salford before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Met Police officer in court charged with assault10/01/2025 09:25:00
A Met police officer is due to appear in court this week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Lincolnshire Police inspector would have been dismissed over use of force09/01/2025 15:25:00
A former Lincolnshire Police officer would have been dismissed if still serving for his use of force on a man at a roadside following an apparent road rage incident.
IOPC welcomes the responses to recommendations made in the joint super-complaint investigation into the police response to stalking09/01/2025 12:20:00
The responses to the recommendations made in the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing report into the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint regarding the police response to stalking have been published.
Investigation into complaints about Met’s handling of Al Fayed allegations08/01/2025 12:20:00
Two complaints from victim-survivors about the Met Police’s handling of allegations they made against Mohamed Al Fayed, will be investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), under our direction.