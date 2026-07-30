Learning from practice: innovation in primary and community care

Excellent care is happening in health and social care services across the country every day.

Our new ‘Learning from practice’ case studies capture them, with the first examples focusing on what we’ve seen in GP practices. These are real examples of initiatives to improve people’s care, identified through CQC inspections and through Chief Inspector of Primary Care and Community Services, Bola Owolabi's ‘Learning from excellence’ visits.

The aim is simple: help to spread good practice. If something is working well in one service, there's a good chance it can work somewhere else too.

From today, you'll be able to read:

See all published case studies.

And more case studies are on the way to join the series, including from oral health, hospitals, mental health, and adult social care. Sign up to our provider bulletins to receive new case studies as they’re added.