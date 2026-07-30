Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Learning from practice: innovation in primary and community care
Excellent care is happening in health and social care services across the country every day.
Our new ‘Learning from practice’ case studies capture them, with the first examples focusing on what we’ve seen in GP practices. These are real examples of initiatives to improve people’s care, identified through CQC inspections and through Chief Inspector of Primary Care and Community Services, Bola Owolabi's ‘Learning from excellence’ visits.
The aim is simple: help to spread good practice. If something is working well in one service, there's a good chance it can work somewhere else too.
From today, you'll be able to read:
- Breaking down barriers to cancer screening in the Nepalese community – how Shakespeare Road Medical Centre partnered with local community organisations to bring cancer screening awareness directly into Nepalese community spaces.
- Improving attendance for childhood asthma reviews through multilingual support – how Primary Care Sheffield tackled missed asthma reviews using multilingual social prescriber support, Saturday clinics, and child-friendly invitations.
- GP Clinical Assessment, Support and Education Service (CASES) – how Primary Care Sheffield's CASES service helps patients get the right care first time.
- The Wall of FAME – empowering mindset change for better health – how one practice celebrates patients' health achievements to build a supportive community and motivate healthier choices.
- Tackling digital exclusion – how Midlands Medical Partnership worked with its patient engagement group to reach patients being left behind by digital-first services.
See all published case studies.
And more case studies are on the way to join the series, including from oral health, hospitals, mental health, and adult social care. Sign up to our provider bulletins to receive new case studies as they’re added.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/learning-practice-innovation-primary-and-community-care
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
How CQC regulates during local government reorganisation23/07/2026 11:10:00
Read our update on how inspections and assessments of local services will continue during major local government, social care and NHS reforms.
CQC finds too much variation in people’s experiences of adult social care in first-ever national assessment programme14/07/2026 12:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has today published a report titled Local Authority Assessments 2023–2026: Emerging Themes and Findings drawing together findings from the first-ever national programme of assessments of local authorities in England.
Controlled drugs annual update report for 2025 published10/07/2026 10:25:00
Our report, the safer management of controlled drugs 2025, highlights our oversight activity under the Controlled Drugs (Supervision of Management and Use) Regulations 2013.
“A way out”: CQC-led reviews support autistic people and people with a learning disability out of long-term segregation08/07/2026 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published its report Learning from Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews in 2024 and 2025.
CQC publishes anti-racism position statement and research on how it can become an anti-racist organisation26/06/2026 10:25:00
We’ve published new research and a position statement that will help us become an anti-racism organisation.
CQC statement on the Supreme Court's judgment on deprivation of liberty09/06/2026 12:20:00
On 2 June 2026, the Supreme Court handed down its judgment in A Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland.
Piloting, testing and evaluation of new assessment method08/06/2026 10:25:00
Our assessment approach is critical to restoring credible and consistent regulation that supports providers to improve and assures people that they are receiving safe, high-quality care.
Our annual report and accounts 2024/25 published26/05/2026 11:05:00
Our annual report and accounts for 2024/25 iwere published on 21 May 2026, including details about the organisation’s performance over that period.