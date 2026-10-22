Welsh Government
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Learning from summer and collective action key to tackling future wildfires, says First Minister ahead of summit
The First Minister will convene a Wales Climate Change and Resilience Summit this morning, bringing key partners together to develop future actions in the wake of the wildfires which hit Wales this summer.
The summit will focus on increasing understanding of the impact of wildfires and strengthen collaboration and plans to respond to their threat in future years, with an emphasis on prevention.
Among the organisations represented will be the fire services and police, local government, farmers and climate change organisations. Experts from UK and international agencies will also participate in today’s summit, with representations from the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the UK Climate Change Committee.
Ahead of the summit, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:
The wildfires we experienced in July and August were devastating for many communities across Wales. Thanks to our fire and rescue services, partner organisations and local communities, the fires were successfully extinguished with minimal casualties.
But the fires were a grave warning of what lies ahead unless we act now. We need the same collective spirit shown over the summer to confront the risks we face in the future.
What we saw this summer was much more dangerous than fires in other years. The heatwaves created and sustained an abundance of dry and highly combustible fuel on our hillsides, during the peak tourism and outdoor recreational seasons, greatly increasing the risk of fires starting accidentally, through carelessness or deliberate criminal action.
While we cannot reverse climate change, we can take practical steps to keep the risk of wildfire as low as possible and ensure a swift and effective response to incidents. That’s why we’re gathering for today’s summit – we need to learn from the events of this summer, and we need to act collectively.
Today is not the beginning or the end of the steps we will need to take, but we can and must reach a consensus on how we work together to tackle this increasing challenge in future years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/learning-from-summer-and-collective-action-key-to-tackling-future-wildfires-says-first-minister-ahead-of-summit
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