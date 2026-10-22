Learning from summer and collective action key to tackling future wildfires, says First Minister ahead of summit

The First Minister will convene a Wales Climate Change and Resilience Summit this morning, bringing key partners together to develop future actions in the wake of the wildfires which hit Wales this summer.

The summit will focus on increasing understanding of the impact of wildfires and strengthen collaboration and plans to respond to their threat in future years, with an emphasis on prevention.

Among the organisations represented will be the fire services and police, local government, farmers and climate change organisations. Experts from UK and international agencies will also participate in today’s summit, with representations from the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the UK Climate Change Committee.

Ahead of the summit, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said: