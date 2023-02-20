Learning identified for West Yorkshire Police following death of Star Hobson

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has identified learning to West Yorkshire Police (WYP) to improve how it responds to reports of child abuse and neglect following the death of 16-month-old Star Hobson.

The learning identified was made after we investigated how police responded to two reports Star suffered injuries in the months before her death in September 2020.

We began an independent investigation in October 2020 following a referral from WYP, due to the fact officers had contact with Star’s family prior to her death.

Our investigation was suspended while criminal proceedings took place until December 2021 and concluded in November 2022.

A Coroner decided on Monday (13 February) that a full inquest was not required.

Star, from Keighley, died after suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of her injuries. Her mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was jailed for 12 years for allowing her daughter's death and Frankie’s partner, Savannah Brockhill, 28, was sentenced to life for Star's murder.

The first report to WYP was made by Star’s father on 21 June 2020 after he received photographs of bruising to his daughter’s face while she was living with her mother and her mother’s partner. After officers examined Star and held discussions with the WYP Safeguarding Unit and Children’s Social Care (CSC), it was decided that the child would be taken to a local hospital for a medical examination by a doctor, to ascertain the cause of the injuries. The doctor who caried out the examination concluded the injuries were caused accidentally and she was returned to her mother.

A second report was made by Star’s father on 31 August 2020 after receiving a video showing bruising to his daughter’s face. After an unsuccessful attempt by WYP officers to locate Star, her mother was contacted by telephone and informed WYP she would be returning the following day for a pre-arranged meeting with CSC. Following that meeting, CSC informed WYP that the injuries were thought to be accidental.

On 22 September 2020, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service responded to a call from Star’s home. Paramedics found Star to be unresponsive and took her to a local hospital, where she sadly died despite attempts to revive her.

The IOPC has highlighted 10 areas of learning for West Yorkshire Police. They cover subjects including: training for officers; recording intelligence and information; ensuring all roles within the Safe Guarding Unit are adequately resourced, information sharing between stakeholders; and how officers investigate and follow up all potential lines of enquiry.

On receipt of the force’s response to the learning we will then make a final decision on whether any statutory recommendations are required. The full list of learning will be issued on our website once formalised.

Our investigation concluded there was no indication any police officer may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or committed a criminal offence. WYP officers and civilian staff involved in the investigation were treated as witnesses.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “The circumstances of this case are shocking and profoundly disturbing, and I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Star’s family for their tragic loss.

“While our investigation found no evidence to suggest WYP caused Miss Hobson’s death, our investigation did highlight some considerable learning for WYP. That is why we have identified a number of recommendations which include a closer working relationship with CSC and a multi-agency approach moving forward.

“The responsibility for Star’s death lies squarely with the two women who have been sentenced and we hope that our recommendations will help ensure any potential future opportunities to safeguard children are not missed.”

During our investigation, we gathered a large volume of evidence which included telephone call recordings, police radio transmissions, body worn video recordings, witness statements and relevant documents from the WYP criminal investigation.

We also obtained a large volume of statements from police and police civilian staff and liaised with and obtained the report completed by the National Children’s Safeguarding Review Panel.