Learning to adapt to coastal change

£1m for ten projects aimed at tackling coastal erosion

Ten projects designed to highlight good practice in tackling coastal erosion have secured a share of more than £1m from the Scottish Government’s Coastal Change Adaptation Programme.

Due to be delivered in 2024-25, the projects cover eight local authority areas and include plans to enhance natural defences to help reduce the rate of erosion and improve protection from flooding, such as at Kingston in Moray.

The funding – part of £12m committed for coastal change adaptation during the course of the current Parliament – will also be used to support engagement with local people, businesses and infrastructure owners on the process for developing coastal change adaptation plans, and for improvements to the monitoring of coastlines.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan said:

“The climate emergency is not a distant threat – we are already seeing an increased impact on coastal communities due to adverse weather and rising sea levels.

“We need to start adapting our coasts to better respond to sea level rise and reduce the risks associated with coastal erosion. Local authorities are seizing the opportunity to do this essential work, with their communities as key partners, and I am confident this additional funding will support that work even further.

“These case studies will be an important source of knowledge for all areas in Scotland affected by coastal change and will help to inform future projects.

“We are already bringing forward measures to help protect homes, the natural environment and agriculture from climate change. And we’re providing £150 million of extra funding, on top of our annual £42m funding, for flood risk management over the course of this Parliament.

“We will continue to work with our local authority partners, communities and businesses to adapt our coastlines to climate change.”

Background

Later this month the new National Adaptation Plan to address the climate risks facing Scotland will be published.

A consultation on a new Flood Resilience Strategy will also be published for views this year.

