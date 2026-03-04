Learning to learn: why metacognition should be part of every study programme

Many further education (FE) learners arrive in the classroom working hard, but not always effectively. A student might reread notes repeatedly before an assessment, believing they’re revising, then feel unprepared when the questions appear. Another might abandon a task quickly, assuming they’re “not good at it” rather than trying a different strategy. Often the issue isn’t effort or ability – it’s not knowing how to plan, monitor, and reflect on their own learning.

In this article, I’ll explore why these skills matter more than ever before in FE. I’ll unpack what metacognition is, why it has such a strong impact on learner progress, and how it can build essential skills such as independence and resilience.

It also highlights recent research, including findings related to Gen Z and AI, and outlines how NCFE’s qualifications can support providers to seamlessly embed metacognitive development into their programmes.

What is metacognition?

Metacognition is usually described as “thinking about thinking.” It’s the ability to understand, monitor, and guide our own learning processes. At its core, it means becoming aware of how we learn; recognising what we understand. It also helps us make conscious choices about the strategies we use.

In practice, this means helping learners to become more independent and reflective. Research shows these skills are essential for academic success, problem-solving, and effective learning.

Despite its proven impact, metacognition remains underused in further education (FE). Most metacognition research and development tends to be concentrated in schools and higher education – this leaves FE underrepresented and without structured guidance or ready-made models.

However, recent research shows that metacognitive strategies are a powerful and cost-effective way to improve learning outcomes for diverse learners.

Does it work?

There is strong evidence that metacognition makes a difference. The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) provides one of the strongest comparative datasets in the world for evaluating classroom interventions, comparing different teaching approaches using a common measure: months of additional progress. In its Teaching and Learning Toolkit , metacognition and self-regulation are rated as “high impact for very low cost”.

On average, it adds around eight months of additional progress, making it the highest impact strategy in the toolkit. In simple terms: when learners are taught how to approach tasks, check their understanding and reflect on what works, they achieve more.

A 2025 review of 15 studies reached a similar conclusion. It found strong evidence that metacognitive strategies significantly improve academic performance, regardless of subject or level. It isn’t just something which works in one department, it’s universally relevant - great news for whole-college implementation. The review also found that “metacognitive interventions have been linked to improved retention rates and reduced dropout rates.” This is especially valuable in today’s FE funding climate.

Further support comes from a 2024 Canadian study, which trialled a four-week college-based metacognitive intervention. Learners who engaged more successfully with metacognitive reflection earned higher grades that semester. More importantly, this improvement was seen regardless of learners’ background or prior attainment. Metacognition didn’t just benefit high achievers; it benefited learners across different backgrounds and ability levels.

Gen Z and artificial intelligence (AI)

An interesting recent review explored how educational practices should be adapted for Generation Z (including all current FE learners). With a focus on metacognitive strategies and AI, it argues that metacognition plays a critical role in supporting Gen Z’s learning. Having grown up in an always connected digital environment, Gen Z learners display distinct cognitive and motivational patterns that call for active, self-regulated learning approaches.

The review showed that AI tools can enhance metacognitive processes through personalised learning pathways and real-time feedback, helping to support self-regulated learning. However, they also caution that overreliance on AI may weaken critical thinking and self-regulation. This makes metacognitive instruction even more important.

How providers can support metacognitive development

The evidence is clear. Metacognition improves progress, supports retention and strengthens learner independence. Schools have already embedded it widely, because it works. The key question for colleges and FE is where and how to build it into existing programmes?

This is where NCFE can support. Our short additionality qualifications are designed to develop the wider skills learners need to succeed. Some support learners at the start of their FE journey, whilst others are designed to prepare them for further study. All of them support the development of metacognitive skills that research consistently shows improve learning, independence, and progression.

NCFE Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn (600/5127/9) introduces essential study strategies and helps learners recognise how learning works. It makes an ideal entry point for metacognitive development at the start of Year 12.

NCFE Level 2 Award in Reflective Practice (600/4643/0) deepens learners’ ability to evaluate and refine their learning through structured reflection. It works well at the start of Year 13.

NCFE Level 3 Award in Higher Level Studies (601/7789/5) builds advanced metacognitive and academic skills. It supports progression into higher education and is best taught towards the end of Year 13.

Together, these qualifications create a coherent, progressive pathway that strengthens learners’ independence. They support learners in understanding, managing, and taking ownership of their learning.

If the evidence shows that metacognition works, across all subjects, ability levels and at low cost, FE cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. Intentionally embedding metacognition into study programmes is exactly what FE need to unlock higher achievement and develop more confident, successful learners.

Click here to learn more about how additionality qualifications can help build metacognition into your programmes.