Lebanon’s moment of truth
EXPERT COMMENT
The Lebanese government must stop shirking its responsibilities and push Hezbollah to disarm – taking advantage of the historic momentum in the region.
On 19 June, President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack delivered a US proposal to Lebanese officials, calling for the Lebanese state to disarm Hezbollah. Until last year, such a goal was unthinkable. But with Hezbollah badly mauled following its war with Israel, which destroyed much of its military infrastructure and decapitated its leadership, the United States sees an opportunity to work with Lebanon’s government to remove a long-standing threat to Israel’s northern border and Lebanon’s internal stability.
The deal is simple: in return for Hezbollah’s disarmament, Israel would end its periodic attacks against the group, withdraw from the five Lebanese hilltops it occupied after the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, and release Lebanese prisoners held in Israel. In addition, Washington would help reconstruct southern Lebanon and reboot the country’s debt-stricken economy.
The Lebanese government emphasized in its response that the Lebanese state is committed to regaining its monopoly over the use of force (a clause that has been in the Lebanese constitution for decades). But the government also said that further progress on Hezbollah’s disarmament requires Israel first to withdraw from all Lebanese territory and halt what it calls violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
