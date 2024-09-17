NCFE
Leeds City College: Students gain global perspective volunteering in St Lucia
Earlier this year, Leeds City College's NCFE Uniformed Public Services students experienced a once-in-a-lifetime volunteering trip to St Lucia, thanks to the government’s Turing Scheme. This Caribbean adventure offered three students invaluable work experience and the chance to support their studies by engaging with local police, fire services, and child protective services.
We caught up with Karl Jones, Lecturer in the Public Services Department, to find out how this qualification and volunteering opportunity are shaping the futures of his students.
Q: Why did your students choose to study the NCFE Uniformed Public Services V Cert qualification?
A: “Our students are drawn to the Uniformed Public Services qualification for its varied units and hands-on approach to practical assessments. From mastering handcuffing techniques and police powers to tackling adventurous activities like wall climbing, the course is designed to be engaging and dynamic.
“The ability to minimise exams and focus mainly on assignments also attracts students to come and do the course. We showcase our course's success stories through social media and often have visits from former students who have entered uniformed services careers, which motivates our new learners.”
Q: What have been the course highlights?
A: “One standout feature of our course is the opportunity for outdoor expeditions, which we’ve previously done at Malham Cove. These trips are more than just a day out—they’re an opportunity for students to bond with their peers and instructors in a relaxed setting and are often mentioned by students as one of their favourite moments of the course. Other highlights include working with local services on riot training, police role plays, and fire service training, which gives students a taste of real-life public service tasks in preparation for their own careers.”
Q: How do the students feel about this NCFE qualification?
A: ”Students appreciate the practical nature of the Uniformed Public Services V Cert, which reduces the pressure of exams and offers hands-on learning. The varied assessment methods and our strong ties with local public service professionals prepare students effectively for their careers through offering them on-the-job experience, and they’ll often visit our campus to lead sessions and networking events.
“Olive Eleftheriou, one of our students, shared that ‘one of the highlights of the course is the trips and visits we get to go on. We went to Yeadon Tarn and did team building activities, canoeing, and fitness which were all helpful for what we wanted to do as jobs. We also go to Malham Cove and do outdoor activities such as map reading and orienteering. For someone like me, who likes to be outdoors instead of sitting in a classroom, it's perfect.’”
Q: How did the opportunity for your students to volunteer in St Lucia arise?
A: “The St Lucia volunteering opportunity came about through Caribbean Elective, a tour company offering overseas work experience programmes in all sectors and funded by the government’s Turing Scheme. After evaluating their proposed itinerary, our Heads of Department were eager to pilot the scheme and offer this unique experience at our college. They saw the potential for the students, and opportunities for further self-development and social interaction, which aligns with our goals for student development.”
