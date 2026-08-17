Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Leeds freight company with unpaid international debts shut down
Company had shipping debts in the United States, Europe and UK
- Malcolm Wright Associates Limited wound up in the public interest following an Insolvency Service investigation.
- Company left overseas freight businesses with unpaid debts totalling more than $508,000 (US), €334,000 and £25,000.
- The company was shut down following a hearing at the High Court in Manchester on 11 August 2026.
A Leeds-based freight business has been shut down after an Insolvency Service investigation discovered unpaid debts totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds owned to companies in the United States, Europe and the UK.
Malcolm Wright Associates Limited was investigated after concerns were raised about its trading activity which were found to have caused substantial losses to overseas freight businesses.
Evidence showed the company had presented information which appeared to give it credibility with international freight businesses, including membership of the JCTrans network, before running up significant unpaid debts.
Between August and October 2024, the company incurred freight costs with at least 16 JCTrans members and failed to make payments.
The unpaid debts included more than US $508,000, €334,000 and £25,000.
The company failed to cooperate with investigators, has no current director or person with significant control, and had failed to file its latest accounts and confirmation statement.
David Hope, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Malcolm Wright Associates Limited gave the appearance of a credible trading business while leaving suppliers – including those in the United States and Europe – with substantial unpaid debts.
The company failed to cooperate with our investigation, could not be located at its registered office, and provided no evidence to explain its trading or financial position.
We will take robust action where companies appear to be used to mislead suppliers, avoid debts, or operate without proper transparency.
Winding up this company protects the public and helps prevent further harm to businesses.
Further information
- Malcolm Wright Associates Limited was incorporated on 15 December 2016 under company number 10528398.
- The company’s registered office was recorded as Nortech Centre, Nortech Close, Leeds LS7 1AQ.
The Official Receiver has been appointed liquidator of Malcolm Wright Associates Limited.
All enquiries concerning the affairs of the company should be made to:
Public Interest Unit
PO Box 16664
Birmingham
B2 2JQ
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/leeds-freight-company-with-unpaid-international-debts-shut-down
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