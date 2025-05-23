Environment Agency
|Printable version
Leeds man arrested in recycling fraud investigation
Environment Agency and Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit apprehend a 34-year-old man in Leeds.
A Leeds local has been arrested for conspiracy to commit money laundering, as part of an active Environment Agency investigation into illegal recycling export paperwork.
In a joint raid earlier this week (Wednesday 21 May), Environment Agency officers worked with the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit to apprehend a 34-year-old man at a property in Leeds.
After being interviewed, the suspect has been released pending ongoing investigations and evidence gathered during the arrest will support action going forward.
The arrest forms a crucial part of an ongoing investigation by the Environment Agency and Joint Unit for Waste Crime into fraud, money laundering and offences under the producer responsibility regulations. This now brings the total number of arrests to seven, after four individuals across Leeds, Doncaster and Calderdale were arrested in April last year, and two others being arrested in 2023.
Emma Viner, Enforcement and Investigations Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
We are calling time on fraud in the recycling sector, which undermines hard-working businesses and trashes our natural environment.
Our teams are thoroughly examining all the evidence gathered in the raid to further progress the investigation and help put an end to this unacceptable, organised criminal activity.
The Packaging Producer Responsibility Regulations were introduced to oblige the producers of waste packaging made from materials such as plastic, glass and cardboard to contribute towards the financial cost of recycling and disposing the waste.
Businesses that meet the criteria are required to prove they have made a financial contribution by purchasing credits, known as Packaging Export Recovery Notes, from waste reprocessors or exporters. However, the credits have a monetary value which means organised criminal gangs can look to infiltrate the sector and engage in high value fraud and money laundering.
In 2024, the Environment Agency launched a new Economic Crime Unit to boost its efforts to tackle money laundering and carry out financial investigations in the waste sector. This arrest marks another vital step in the unit’s work to ensure those working in waste management do the right thing and waste criminals are rooted out of the sector.
If a member of the public has any information that may assist with this investigation, they should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. They can also report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or the Crimestoppers website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/leeds-man-arrested-in-recycling-fraud-investigation
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Awards - nominations open22/05/2025 13:25:00
The Somerset Prepared partnership is now taking nominations for its annual awards which celebrate people who help their communities deal with emergencies.
Government Taskforce meets on Merseyside to bolster nation’s flood resilience22/05/2025 10:09:00
Flood response capabilities on display at Merseyside fire base
Waste packaging company director pays high price in data fraud22/05/2025 09:05:00
A Birmingham-based director and his company has been ordered to pay a Proceeds of Crime confiscation order, fines and costs totalling £476,995.
Environment Agency secures over £526K in Proceeds of Crime case21/05/2025 16:20:00
An illegal enterprise in catalytic converters has brought confiscation orders for £526,215.04, at a Proceeds of Crime Award hearing.
Environment Agency scientists seek new ways to save mussel power21/05/2025 13:20:00
Mussel samples are a yardstick for coastal water quality. But with mussel numbers in decline, scientists are inventing new ways to sample waters.
Consultation opens into County Durham incinerator application19/05/2025 11:20:00
The Environment Agency has launched a consultation into an environmental permit application from Fornax (North East) Ltd to operate an energy-from-waste plant.
New scheme in Oxford to protect every home and business from risk of River Thames flooding16/05/2025 15:12:00
Environment Secretary Steve Reed approves purchase to allow new scheme to be built.
West Country water lovers urged to lend a hand to bathing waters16/05/2025 13:25:00
Communities who campaigned to turn their favourite spots into official bathing waters asked to help the Environment Agency make them cleaner to swim in.