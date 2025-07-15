Leeds Reforms to rewire financial system, boost investment and create skilled jobs across UK

Red tape cut and savers supported to invest as Chancellor rewires financial system to boost growth.

Leeds Reforms will make the UK the number one destination for financial services businesses by 2035, attracting inward investment and creating good skilled jobs across the UK through the Plan for Change.

Rachel Reeves promises to “double down on the UK’s global strengths” as she unveils first-ever Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness sector plan, a key plank of the modern Industrial Strategy.

Working people will be equipped with the support they need to invest and grow their savings, under plans to rewire the financial system to attract investment, create good skilled jobs across the country and put more money into people’s pockets.

Banks will send investment opportunities to savers with cash sitting in low-interest accounts for the first time, and major financial institutions – including high street banks - are backing an advertising campaign that will highlight the opportunities of investing for consumers who are able to do so.

Under current trends, moving £2,000 from these accounts to stocks and shares could make millions of people over £9,000 better off in 20 years’ time.

The plans to boost people’s savings and the economy were unveiled by the Chancellor at a summit of top finance executives in Leeds today as she set out the widest ranging reforms to financial regulation in over a decade - backing one of the key eight growth driving sectors of the future identified in the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy published last month.

The Chancellor told executives that, having delivered stability and a sustainable strategy for investment, it was time for the UK to “double down on its global strengths” through reform to make sure it stays ahead in the global race for business investment and the good skilled jobs they bring.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:

We fixed the public finances and stabilised the economy. Now we need to double down on our global strengths to put the UK ahead in the global race for financial businesses - creating good skilled jobs in every part of the country and helping savers’ money go further through our Plan for Change.

Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds said:

Financial Services are a UK success story, and one of the eight sectors we identified with the biggest potential for growth in our modern Industrial Strategy. This sector plan will help make the UK the number one destination for financial services by 2035 and is all about delivering on our Plan for Change to boost the economy and put more money in people’s pockets.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds said:

Helping people take advantage of better returns from investing is key to better financial health, giving them a stake in a growing economy and connecting promising businesses with capital. These reforms will make the UK the best location for financial services firms and tear down barriers to investment to growing our economy and making families better off.

The Leeds Reforms tear down the barriers to attracting investment in the finance sector by reintroducing informed risk-taking into the system, cutting unnecessary red tape, driving more finance into public markets and actively helping international companies to set up in the UK.

This will position the UK as the number one destination for financial services companies by 2035, attracting business from around the world to harness the knowledge, talent and expertise in financial services hot spots from Glasgow to Leeds, and help the UK achieve an ambitious target to double the growth rate in UK net exports in these services over the next decade.

Unlocking retail investment

The UK has the lowest level of retail investment among G7 countries, meaning savers are not getting the best bang for their buck and UK businesses are starved of an important source of capital.

Stocks and shares have performed significantly better than cash savings accounts in recent decades. According to some industry estimates, more than 29 million adults across the UK have cash sitting in a low-interest rate account offering around 1% - while the average return for stocks and shares over the last 10 years is around 9%. If those savers invested £2000 today, they could have £12,000 in 20 years’ time. This compares to £2,700 if they held this money in a cash account offering 1.5% at the current interest rate, making them over £9,000 better off.

The industry-led ad campaign will help to explain the benefits of investing, and from April 2026 the Financial Conduct Authority will roll out Targeted Support – allowing banks to alert customers about specific investment opportunities to consider shifting money from a low-return current accounts to higher-performing stocks and shares investments.

Alongside a review of risk warnings on investment products to make sure they help people to accurately judge risk levels, this will guide people through a key barrier to investing – getting lost between large number of investment products on offer.

The Government will continue to consider reforms to ISAs and savings to achieve the right balance between cash savings and investment.

As a first step, the Government will allow Long Term Asset Funds to be held in Stocks & Shares ISAs next year, allowing more individuals to invest in assets that will support the UK’s future success, like innovative businesses and infrastructure – which can also deliver better returns.

Cutting red tape to attract investment and drive growth

Businesses will be welcomed to the UK with open arms and unnecessary financial red tape that stalls inward investment and slows growth will be drastically cut under the plans.

A new concierge service within the Office for Investment will harness UK networks globally to actively court international financial services companies, creating a one-stop-shop to promote the UK and provide tailored support to help businesses plan where to invest based on their needs – better harnessing specialist clusters across the country from asset management in Edinburgh, to Fintech in Leeds and Cardiff, and insurance in Norwich and Norfolk.

First-time buyers will be supported to get on the housing ladder, with the Bank of England allowing more lending at over 4.5 times a buyer’s income – which could help 36,000 more people buy a home over its first year and are helping Nationwide support an additional 10,000 first-time buyers by lowering income thresholds for its popular ‘Helping Hand’ mortgage from tomorrow. Simplified mortgage lending rules being considered by the Financial Conduct Authority will also make it easier for existing borrowers to remortgage, while the introduction of a permanent government-backed Mortgage Guarantee Scheme will secure the availability of high loan-to-value mortgage products in times of economic uncertainty.

The Financial Ombudsman Service will be returned to its original purpose as a simple, impartial dispute resolution service which quickly and effectively deals with complaints against financial services firms under today’s reforms instead of acting as a quasi-regulator, with its decisions more closely aligned to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. This takes action on a key business complaint about the unpredictable and inconsistent nature of redress action, boosting firms’ confidence to invest and innovate.

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime – which was originally intended to address failures in individual accountability and culture that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis – has been implemented in a way that creates unnecessary costs for business. Today’s reforms will help deliver a commitment to radically streamline the regime, cutting the burden on firms in half.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s Consumer Duty rules were also intended to raise standards in how finance companies treat retail consumers, but today affect the way businesses interact with other businesses – such as investment banks and asset managers. The Financial Conduct Authority will therefore review how the Consumer Duty applies to these wholesale firms.

Freeing capital for investment

Capital will be freed up for banks to invest in the UK.

International banks and investors will benefit from greater certainty as the UK backs Bank of England reforms to raise the MREL threshold - the minimum amount of money and certain types of debt that a bank must have - to £25–40 billion, freeing up billions for lending and investment.

New Basel 3.1 banking rules will be introduced from January 2027 in a way that supports UK competitiveness, with UK-focused lenders given the clarity they need to plan and invest, while the requirements are delayed for the largest firms’ investment banking activities to ensure the UK is aligned with how other jurisdictions implement the rules.

The ring-fencing regime – which separates banks’ retail and investment banking activities – will be reformed. The Economic Secretary will lead a review looking at how changes can strike the right balance between growth and stability, including protecting consumer deposits.

This comes alongside a major review by the Financial Policy Committee of bank capital requirements. The review will inform work by the Government and Bank of England to ensure UK banks can compete internationally and provide vital investment in the economy whilst maintaining the international regulatory standards which are crucial to securing financial stability.

Promoting innovation and making the UK the Fintech capital of the world

Bespoke support will be provided to firms as they start, scale and list, and a pipeline of skills will support financial services firms to seize tomorrow’s opportunities for growth.

Financial business will receive intensive support through the start-up phase, helping them create a proven concept and attract growth funding.

A single regulator point of contact will also help these businesses through the scale-up phase, providing technical support to help understand requirements and speeding up regulator responsiveness.

Businesses will also benefit from better access to finance, with the Government recently uplifting the British Business Bank’s financial capacity to £25.6 billion.

The sector will also be supported by a better pipeline of skills, with a new Global Talent Taskforce helping attract top international talent to the UK, funding for 50 PhD students through the £187 million TechFirst programme to align their research with the needs of key players in the sector and a new financial services skills compact led by the Financial Services Skills Commission to ensure skills needs are met.

More information

The Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy sector plan can be found on the Treasury’s website.

Major financial services firms have agreed to support the campaign on retail investment: Barclays, NatWest, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Vanguard, Freetrade, Octopus Money, Robinhood UK, Trading 212, St James’s Place, Interactive Investor, Schroders and the London Stock Exchange. The Investment Association will provide the secretariat to the campaign. The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HM Treasury will support the campaign in an advisory capacity.

Figures for how much a saver could benefit from investing in stocks and shares are illustrative. They are not a guarantee of future returns.

The UK will aim to double the real growth rate in net exports of financial services between 2025 and 2035 compared to the last decade (2014-2024). This would mean financial services net exports going from a compound annual growth rate of 1.37% to 2.7%, a cumulative increase in annual financial services net exports of 30% between 2025 and 2035.

Mike Reigner, Chief Executive Officer, Santander UK said:

We welcome the announcement of the Leeds Reforms today, which set out a positive vision for UK financial services. The changes outlined within the package are important steps to modernising the UK’s regulatory architecture, and will enable banks like ours to support our customers better and drive growth within the wider economy.

Sir Charles Roxburgh KCB, Chair, Lloyd’s said:

Today’s announcements by the Chancellor — focused on streamlining regulation, reducing burdens on firms, and enabling innovation and growth — are a real boost for the London insurance market. The Government’s clear support for our sector, and its recognition of specialty insurance and reinsurance as a Frontier Industry in its Modern Industrial Strategy, strengthen my confidence in Lloyd’s continued success at the heart of the market.

Hannah Gurga, Director General, ABI said:

The Leeds Reforms set a constructive and positive path to accelerating investment and growth in the UK economy. Closer alignment between the FOS and FCA, alongside a streamlined Senior Managers and Certification Regime, are critical steps towards delivering the clarity and regulatory environment our industry needs to thrive. It’s encouraging to see the vision set out in the Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness plan, and we look forward to working with the government, regulators and wider industry to help cement the UK’s status as the world’s leading financial centre.

António Simões, Group CEO, L&G said:

Driving long-term economic growth and prosperity requires action today and this package is another step in the right direction. Connecting investment capital to the most compelling opportunities, streamlining regulation whilst maintaining standards and protection, and support for consumers to save in ways that will better benefit them in the future is the kind of intervention we need. Now we must keep up the pace and ambition to turn these plans into tangible action that makes a difference on the ground and in people’s pockets.

Chris Cummings, Chief Executive, the Investment Association said:

The Leeds Reforms bring together an ambitious programme for financial services reform, which aims to modernise capital markets, cut regulatory red tape and broaden the benefits of investing to more people across the UK – in turn delivering investment-led growth and improved financial resilience for UK households. We called on the government to undertake bold reforms to strengthen the UK’s retail investment culture and they have done so. Better communication of the returns investing brings is key if we’re to empower more people to invest, and we’re proud to take part in the industry-led campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of investing and the review of risk warnings. We’re also extremely pleased that Long-Term Asset Funds will now be incorporated into the Stocks and Shares ISA – a reform we have long called for to broaden access to private markets.

Drazen Jaksic, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich UK said:

We welcome the Chancellor’s commitment to building a stronger, more resilient UK economy. The focus on sustainable growth, investment in innovation, and fostering long-term confidence is closely aligned with Zurich’s own priorities. As one of the UK’s leading insurers, we stand ready to work together with policymakers, customers, and partners to help deliver on these goals. We look forward to further engagement with the government to ensure the insurance sector remains robust, innovative, and able to meet the evolving needs of people and businesses across the UK.

David Postings, Chief Executive, UK Finance said:

Financial services are vital to the UK economy and I strongly welcome the Chancellor’s support for our sector as one of the UK’s global strengths. We submitted a range of ideas to government to help support growth and the UK’s position as a global financial centre. Across many of these key areas the Chancellor has listened and delivered significant positive change. Reforming the Financial Ombudsman Service, streamlining regulation in areas such as the Senior Managers and Certification Regime and the Consumer Duty, and supporting work by regulators to unlock capital for lending, will all help to drive investment and create a more pro-growth operating environment. Having a regulatory system that allows for appropriate risk-taking is vital to ensuring the sector can better support UK businesses, consumers and the government’s growth mission.

Charlie Nunn, CEO, Lloyds Banking Group said: