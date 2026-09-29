Leeds review sets out terms of reference for investigation

Independent review into Leeds maternity and neonatal care sets out terms of reference for investigation.

Review to examine the care women, babies and families received at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

It follows repeated maternity failures at one of the largest teaching hospitals in Europe

The publication comes after Donna Ockenden was appointed to chair the independent review

Women and babies who were harmed while in the care of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) will have their experiences placed at the heart of an independent review.

Following extensive feedback from families, the terms of reference for the independent review into maternity and neonatal services at LTHT have been published.

The document, reviewed by some of England’s top maternity and neonatal clinicians, sets out how individual cases will be examined. Clinical case reviews are due to begin in November.

The review is expected to conclude by 2029, and will cover the delivery of maternity and neonatal care from 1 January 2011 through until 31 March 2028, where mothers and babies have suffered severe harm or death while under the care of LTHT. This includes the review of stillbirths, maternal deaths, including by suicide, and some babies admitted to the neonatal unit.

The review will identify concerns in maternity and neonatal care at the trust and make recommendations to improve safety, quality and equity. Families affected have shaped the terms of reference through detailed feedback, ensuring their views and experiences are reflected throughout the review. They will continue to be closely involved as the review progresses.

Minister for Women’s Health and Maternity, Baroness Merron, yesterday said:

My thoughts are with every family whose baby died or who experienced devastating harm while receiving care in Leeds. Their determination has brought us to this important point, and we owe it to them to listen and to establish the truth. This independent review has been shaped by families themselves. Under Donna Ockenden, it will examine what happened, identify where care failed and make clear recommendations to help prevent other families suffering in the same way. Every woman and baby deserves safe, compassionate maternity care. We are determined to improve standards in Leeds and across the country.

Michelle Welsh MP, the government’s Maternity and Neonatal Adviser, yesterday said:

Families have fought for answers for far too long and today marks an important step towards understanding what happened to women, babies and families receiving care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals. Families must remain at the heart of this review. Their experiences, alongside the expertise of clinicians and frontline staff, must help us understand where care went wrong, what can be learned and, crucially, what needs to change. We owe it to every family affected to make sure their voices are heard, their experiences are properly examined and that the lessons from this review lead to safer maternity and neonatal care for women and babies.

Donna Ockenden, review chair, yesterday said:

Today is a pivotal day for families, staff and the community in relation to the progress of the review. The terms of reference have been reviewed and written together in partnership with families to ensure that all voices that wish to participate are heard and represented. In due course, the review will begin to receive information from the trust, families and staff so that we are able to begin case reviews. Families and staff can expect to receive contact from the review team in the coming months. On behalf of the review team and I, I would like to thank the families for their time and ongoing engagement to ensure that the terms of reference were inclusive and reflective of the populations’ needs. Your perspective and valuable feedback has helped shape the framework for the review, and your voices will continue to be acknowledged, listened to and acted upon as the review progresses.

The government is already taking strong action on maternity services, including:

investing £187 million since April last year to make maternity and neonatal services safer

extending Martha’s Rule to every ward so that patients and their families can have confidence that reports of deterioration will be acted on

hiring almost 2,000 more midwives

The government is committed to appointing England’s first statutory Maternity and Neonatal Commissioner to ensure the voices of women, babies and families are at the heart of national policy making.

The Health and Social Care Secretary is chairing a National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce and will develop an action plan by the end of the year.

Families yesterday said: