Leeds station set for biggest transformation in a generation as government backs city’s growth with a £303 million upgrade

Upgrades include the construction of a new central overbridge, 3 new entrances, nearly 40% more rail ticket barriers and increased lift capacity to make journeys quicker and easier.

budget confirms a further £200 million investment to transform Leeds station by 2030, taking total investment in one of the North’s busiest stations to over £300 million

more space, better infrastructure and improved passenger facilities will cut congestion and boost capacity for the almost 12 million extra passengers expected at the station annually by 2043

upgrade paves the way for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and Northern Powerhouse Rail, delivering a turn-up-and-go network that drives economic growth across the region

Passengers travelling through Leeds station are set to see major improvements, from shorter queues to reduced crowding and improved accessibility, as the government injects a further £200 million to transform one of the North’s busiest transport hubs.

With additional funding announced at the budget yesterday (28 October 2026), the upgrades are set to be delivered by 2030 and will include the construction of a new central overbridge, 3 new entrances, more space on the concourses and a longer platform 14 to transform the UK’s third busiest station outside of London.

Passengers will benefit from more direct routes through the station and less crowding thanks to nearly 40% more ticket barriers and boosted lift capacity to make journeys quicker and easier.

Three new entrances will strengthen links between the station and the city centre, improving access to the South Bank, the Dark Arches and Princes Square, supporting regeneration, jobs and commercial opportunities across Leeds.

These renovations also pave the way for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, an £11 billion investment which will boost passenger capacity by 30% and electrify key routes across the North, supporting economic growth, new jobs and homes in West Yorkshire.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

Leeds station is the gateway to West Yorkshire, and this extra £200 million investment will turn it into a station this city can be proud of: modern, welcoming and built for the people who rely on it every single day. The great cities of the North deserve better transport and that’s exactly what we’re delivering. We’re paving the way for Northern Powerhouse Rail, forging stronger connections across the region and backing the infrastructure that creates jobs, builds homes and puts passengers first as we work to set up Great British Railways.

The announcement comes just one week after the Transport Secretary confirmed a brand-new station at Bradford Interchange, which, in tandem with the proposed West Yorkshire Mass Transit, would support thousands of new homes, jobs and up to £1 billion in economic benefits.

Currently, Leeds station handles more than 27 million passengers a year, with 8 in 10 services in West Yorkshire starting or ending there. With annual passenger numbers forecast to grow by almost 12 million by 2043, this £300 million investment will future-proof the station, ensuring Leeds has the right infrastructure in place to seize opportunities for economic growth.

A new station in the heart of Bradford city centre and upgrades to Leeds station will provide better connections, faster journeys and improved facilities for passengers as the government kick-starts Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), which will unlock the North’s potential by transforming travel across the region.

NPR will deliver a turn-up-and-go railway for passengers, meaning multiple trains an hour will run frequently enough between major cities across the North that passengers won’t need to check a timetable before going to the station.

After decades of frustration, the government is building a railway that works for passengers. From bringing operators back into public ownership to investing in new and better stations, fleets and technology, real improvements are underway ahead of the establishment of Great British Railways.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: