Legacy of recent England successes to be felt in clubs and schools across the country

Government to commit to supporting grassroots facilities that nurture our future football stars, and recognising the people who make that happen

Girls and boys across the country to get more access to football to ensure legacy of UEFA EURO 2024 performance

Review of curriculum to protect time for PE and legislation to be brought forward to limit the number of kit items schools can require

The Government has set out plans to support the next generation of footballers in honour of the Three Lions’ achievement of reaching the UEFA EURO 2024 final against Spain last night.

This follows the recent high profile achievements of the Lionesses who took home the UEFA EURO 2022 trophy, and reached the final in last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To mark the achievements of our senior men’s and women’s teams, and inspire the next generation as we look ahead to hosting UEFA EURO 2028 across the UK and Ireland, the Government has set out plans to strengthen its support for grassroots football clubs and ensure that all children have access to sports at school.

This will help to ensure talent thrives wherever it is found and support a healthier nation - aligning with the missions to break down barriers to opportunity and build an NHS fit for the future.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The Three Lions and the Lionesses have brought the nation so much joy over the last years. The men’s team have excited and gripped us all with their talent and determination in never giving up. Playing each week, I know the importance and joy that football and sport more widely brings to so many people. Inspired by the Three Lions, we are breaking down the barriers to opportunity which stops the new generation of footballers from taking to the field and will celebrate those who keep the beautiful game alive in our communities and clubs.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

The whole country is incredibly proud of England’s performance at Euro 2024 in reaching the final and we congratulate Spain as winners. The Three Lions have once again been a huge inspiration for our future lions and lionesses. We will make sure that the legacy of recent successes are genuinely felt in communities, far and wide across the country. We’re absolutely committed to making sure every child has access to the sports they love both in schools and in grassroots clubs to not just help uncover the next generation of stars but to help create a healthier nation and change lives for the better.

Grassroots football clubs are at the beating heart of communities up and down the country. As we look forward from this moment to EURO 2028, the Government will put these clubs front and centre with a commitment to continued funding for grassroots facilities.

High-quality, inclusive facilities help clubs to get more people active and by backing these clubs, the Government will support more people to get onto the pitch wherever they live.

The government will support the Football Association in their ambition to double their number of gold-standard (3-star) community clubs by the time the first ball is kicked at EURO 2028 in June of that year. These clubs represent the best of community football - delivering more opportunities for women and girls and disabled players to get on the pitch, as well as playing an active role in local communities.

The Football Foundation will also be supported to continue their Home Advantage Programme. The scheme will support the transfer of the ownership and maintenance of grassroots football pitches directly to hundreds of clubs and community organisations, relieving the burden on local councils. This not only means improved facilities and a better playing experience - it means thriving community clubs which are inclusive and fit for the future. The programme will be open to cricket, rugby union and rugby league as well, spreading the benefits far beyond football.

The Government will work with football - including our Football Foundation partners, the Football Association and Premier League - to develop a funding package that will support these plans, which will be set out in due course.

We will also celebrate the service and commitment of those who keep grassroots football alive, and nurture the England stars of the future. Without the coaches, referees, groundskeepers and volunteers in grassroots football, there is no international success and the Prime Minister will look to recognise their work in the coming weeks and months.

The Government is also committed to protecting time for physical education in schools. The upcoming expert-led review of the curriculum will ensure that no child misses out on a broad range of subjects, including PE and sport.

Another barrier to children’s participation is often the need for costly branded PE kit as part of a school’s uniform policy. Whilst school uniform can play a vital role in helping set an appropriate tone for learning, instil a sense of belonging and act as a social leveller, it is clear that for many families the cost of school uniform, including PE kit, remains a financial hardship.

Parents should not have to think about the cost of a school uniform when choosing which school to apply for and no child should be excluded or discouraged from taking part in PE because they don’t have the right kit.

The Government will also be taking action to legislate to limit the number of items of branded uniform and PE kit that schools can require, helping reduce costs for parents and removing barriers to children accessing sport.