Legal aid consultation launches to deliver justice for victims

Thousands of victims across England and Wales stand to benefit as the Government launches a major consultation on criminal legal aid today (9 May).

Consultation proposes increasing funding by up to £92 million a year

Funding to address inherited crisis in criminal legal aid, delivering justice for victims

Part of the Government’s Plan for Change to keep our streets safe by creating a more sustainable criminal legal aid sector

The eight-week consultation will aim to deliver more efficient justice for victims and stabilise the criminal legal aid system by investing millions more in criminal legal aid.

The sector will benefit from up to £92 million a year in additional funding for criminal legal aid solicitors working in police stations, courts, and prisons. This funding aims to improve access to justice for victims and addresses the crisis inherited in the legal aid system.

This major investment forms a core part of the Government’s Plan for Change - recognising the vital work of criminal legal aid lawyers, driving reform, and helping to keep our streets safe.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, said:

These proposals mark a crucial step in rebuilding a legal aid sector that has been neglected for too long. Access to justice is a cornerstone of our legal system, and this investment will ensure that the wheels of justice continue to move. As part of our Plan for Change, we’re putting legal aid on a sustainable footing now and for the future.

These proposals lay the groundwork for long-term reform of the criminal legal aid system, making it easier for solicitors to take on legal aid cases while ensuring that everyone can access help, wherever they live.

They build on our earlier £24 million investment in solicitors working in police stations and Youth Courts, strengthening frontline legal support where it’s most needed.

This is part of our wider mission to support victims and deliver faster justice. Alongside this investment the Lord Chancellor is funding a record 110,000 court sitting days this financial year to tackle the outstanding backlog in the Crown Court. An independent review of criminal courts, led by Sir Brian Leveson, is also exploring bold reforms that could cut delays and put victims first.

We continue to work closely with legal professions, including the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council, to improve the system as a whole.