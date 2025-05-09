Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Legal aid consultation launches to deliver justice for victims
Thousands of victims across England and Wales stand to benefit as the Government launches a major consultation on criminal legal aid today (9 May).
- Consultation proposes increasing funding by up to £92 million a year
- Funding to address inherited crisis in criminal legal aid, delivering justice for victims
- Part of the Government’s Plan for Change to keep our streets safe by creating a more sustainable criminal legal aid sector
The eight-week consultation will aim to deliver more efficient justice for victims and stabilise the criminal legal aid system by investing millions more in criminal legal aid.
The sector will benefit from up to £92 million a year in additional funding for criminal legal aid solicitors working in police stations, courts, and prisons. This funding aims to improve access to justice for victims and addresses the crisis inherited in the legal aid system.
This major investment forms a core part of the Government’s Plan for Change - recognising the vital work of criminal legal aid lawyers, driving reform, and helping to keep our streets safe.
Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, said:
These proposals mark a crucial step in rebuilding a legal aid sector that has been neglected for too long.
Access to justice is a cornerstone of our legal system, and this investment will ensure that the wheels of justice continue to move.
As part of our Plan for Change, we’re putting legal aid on a sustainable footing now and for the future.
These proposals lay the groundwork for long-term reform of the criminal legal aid system, making it easier for solicitors to take on legal aid cases while ensuring that everyone can access help, wherever they live.
They build on our earlier £24 million investment in solicitors working in police stations and Youth Courts, strengthening frontline legal support where it’s most needed.
This is part of our wider mission to support victims and deliver faster justice. Alongside this investment the Lord Chancellor is funding a record 110,000 court sitting days this financial year to tackle the outstanding backlog in the Crown Court. An independent review of criminal courts, led by Sir Brian Leveson, is also exploring bold reforms that could cut delays and put victims first.
We continue to work closely with legal professions, including the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council, to improve the system as a whole.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/legal-aid-consultation-launches-to-deliver-justice-for-victims
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
More consistent support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse09/05/2025 15:15:15
New guidance sets out how workers can best support survivors of physical and sexual abuse.
UK pledges support to strengthen Ukraine's justice system08/05/2025 16:15:00
On the eve of Victory in Europe day Minister Sackman and Minister Suhak, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Kyiv.
Professional standards in the Prison and Probation Service Speech08/05/2025 11:33:00
Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, recently (06 May 2025) set out how the government is responding to Jennifer Rademaker’s Review into professional standards in HMPPS.
Tech companies urged to join drive to cut crime08/05/2025 09:15:00
Top tech experts are meeting the Justice Secretary as part of a Government drive to use AI and technology to transform the justice system and cut crime.
Cowardly criminals forced to face victims under flagship Bill07/05/2025 15:15:00
Victims will be better protected than ever thanks to new measures across the justice system following the introduction of the Victims and Courts Bill (7 May).
'Seismic shift' to improve professional standards across HM Prison and Probation Service07/05/2025 12:15:00
Reports of bullying and harassment are “a wake-up call and an opportunity to change”, Lord Timpson said yesterday (6 May), after a review recommended wholesale change to how HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) deals with complaints.
Greater protection for domestic abuse victims in North Wales28/04/2025 13:15:00
Survivors of domestic abuse across North Wales will be better protected due to the further expansion of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders.
Government signs new international agreement in boost to British business25/04/2025 16:15:00
Businesses will save time and money on repetitive legal action thanks to new international rules coming into force across the UK on 1 July.