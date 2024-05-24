Legal Aid: Govt lacks understanding of costs and benefits of reforms, PAC warns

The report finds that, nearly a decade on from the PAC’s last report on the subject, the Ministry of Justice still lacks an understanding of the costs and benefits of its 2013 legal aid reforms and whether those who are eligible for legal aid can access it.

The PAC expresses its deep concerns in the report about MoJ’s and the Legal Aid Agency’s lack of curiosity on the impact of decreasing numbers of providers on people’s access to legal aid, despite evidence which suggests access is getting more difficult.