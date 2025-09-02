Government Legal Department
Legal trainees to kick start careers at GLD in two-year scheme
GLD welcomes new legal trainee cohort and university placement students.
- 39 trainee lawyers begin careers across England, as part of GLD’s legal trainee scheme on 1 September
- All current second-year trainees offered permanent qualified lawyer positions upon completion of scheme
- 8 university students will also join GLD in a placement scheme
A group of 39 aspiring lawyers will gain unique access to government legal work as they start a two-year legal trainee programme at the Government Legal Department.
The new cohort, who started yesterday (1 September), will work across the Department’s remit – including education, transport, healthcare, and defence – in either the Commercial Law or Generalist Trainee schemes.
From the start, trainees will manage their own caseloads, as well as advise ministers on complex legal challenges, and on whether a policy can be implemented under existing legislation.
John Revell, an incoming GLD legal trainee, says:
“Being accepted to the Government Legal Department Trainee programme is the perfect next step for my desire to be involved in meaningful and purposeful public service. It’s a place where I can continue my development while contributing to a wider mission.”
Alongside the incoming trainees is a graduating cohort, all who are on track to complete the training this week with offers for qualified lawyer positions within GLD.
Attorney General Lord Hermer KC yesterday said:
“Congratulations to all the aspiring lawyers who have joined the Government Legal Department’s trainee scheme.
“Working for the government is a huge honour and a fantastic opportunity to start your legal career. Trainees will develop their skills with exposure to sensitive and complex legal issues, playing a vital role in ensuring Ministers govern within the rule of law.”
GLD is also preparing to welcome its second ever cohort of students to its National Law Placement Scheme, joining the department as paralegals for 10 months.
Creating opportunity for individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds to pursue a career in law, these second-year students will have the chance to work alongside government lawyers across the Department’s specialist areas.
The 2025-26 cohort will include eight students from seven universities who will be based across our Bristol, Leeds, London, and Salford offices.
Their placements will see them engage in varied and diverse work – from developing client relationships through to drafting instructions for barristers – as they’re provided with skills and experience to embark on a legal career.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/legal-trainees-to-kick-start-careers-at-gld-in-two-year-scheme
