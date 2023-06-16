Leicester care provider refuses to pay remedy to former resident

A Leicester care provider has refused to pay a remedy to a former resident following an Ombudsman investigation because he said he has ceased trading.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigated the family’s complaint about their father’s stay in the St Bennett’s Care home in the city.

In November 2022 the Ombudsman found owner and sole trader, Mr Mapara, had disposed of the father’s lamp without telling the father or son, failed to keep proper records of how the father wanted to communicate with the son and also failed to involve an independent person to investigate the family’s complaint – and instead communicated with the family himself.

The Ombudsman upheld parts of the family’s complaint and asked Mr Mapara to pay the family £500 for the distress caused.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigates unresolved complaints about local authorities and independent care providers across England. It has now issued a rare Adverse Findings Notice against the provider highlighting his unwillingness to provide the remedy set out.

Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: