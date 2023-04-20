National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Leicestershire County Council to reimburse mother’s school transport costs following Ombudsman investigation
Leicestershire County Council has agreed to refund a mother’s school transport costs after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found flaws in the way it handled her application.
The mother had appealed an unsuccessful application for school transport costs for her teenage son, who has disabilities and attends the post-16 section of a special school.
The council upheld her appeal, but the mother complained the council refused to backdate the money she paid for her son’s transport while the council considered her appeal, despite her having spent more than £7,000.
The Ombudsman investigated the mother’s complaint and found faults with the process the council used for both the application for transport, and for considering the appeal of the decision.
The investigation found the council took too long to reach its initial decision on the family’s school transport application, and that the information provided to parents about timescales was misleading.
The information provided by the council on its website about the appeals process was also criticised by the investigation, which found a link to the appeals process did not work, and so parents had to find the forms on the website themselves. It also found problems with the length of time the council took to consider the appeal, which meant the hearing took place after the school year started.
Additionally, the family incurred a significant financial cost as the council took three months to arrange provision after their appeal in the October.
Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“When carrying out assessments and appeals for any services, councils need to ensure transparency, timeliness and accountability. But in this case Leicestershire’s school transport process was beset by delay and a lack of clear information.
“This investigation also found that this process was inherently inferior for children and young people with Special Educational Needs. Because their places are decided later in the year they have been disproportionately affected and less likely to have their appeals heard in time for transport to be put in place for the start of term.
“I am pleased Leicestershire County Council has taken on board my findings, and hope the changes it has agreed to make to its application and appeal process will ensure other children and young people with disabilities will not be adversely affected in future.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council will apologise to the family and reimburse the costs they incurred minus the personal transport budget payments received. It will also pay them £500 to recognise the avoidable distress caused by the council’s poor handling of their application and appeal.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will ensure information provided to applicants is accurate. It will also consider providing information relating to SEND transport in the relevant policy and will also consider looking at its systems to ensure any issues identified can be dealt with promptly.
It will also meet the costs of transport following a successful appeal, if it is unable to arrange suitable transport within a reasonable time, and where a parent is meeting the cost themselves.
Related Content
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Child left in pain for years because of council delays13/04/2023 12:15:00
A young person spent three years in unnecessary pain because delays by Lambeth council meant they could not have a crucial operation, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation has found.
West Northamptonshire failed to provide education for numerous children with SEND31/03/2023 10:10:00
West Northamptonshire Council has agreed to review the cases of eight children with Special Educational Needs, who have been out of school for long periods, following an Ombudsman investigation.
Repeated failings putting women and babies at risk29/03/2023 16:15:00
Too many women and babies are being put at risk as expectant and new parents are repeatedly ‘failed’ by maternity services, according to England’s Health Ombudsman.
PHSO welcomes Government’s Human Rights Committee findings on ombuds reform29/03/2023 14:20:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) welcomes the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ agreement that there should not be a new human rights Ombudsman service in the UK.
Vulnerable people face homelessness because some councils ‘still not getting it right’ - Ombudsman22/03/2023 09:15:00
For the past five years local councils in England with housing responsibilities have had increased duties to help prevent people from becoming homeless, but despite this some are still struggling to get it right, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has found.
Ombudsman lends an ear to Stockton20/03/2023 14:15:00
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) Rob Behrens is in Stockton on Tees from Monday 20 to Tuesday 21 March for the first of a series of regional roadshows around the country to directly hear about issues facing members of the local community.
Ombudsman tells Suffolk County Council to improve support for children who can’t go to school17/03/2023 09:15:00
Suffolk County Council needs to make improvements “as a priority” to the way it provides alternative education to children who can’t go to school, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has warned.