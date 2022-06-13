Leicestershire Police officer given final written warning after gross misconduct found proven following baton incident

A Leicestershire Police officer has been given a final written warning after gross misconduct was found proven following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

At a three-day gross misconduct hearing held by Leicestershire Police, which ended last week (8 June 2022), Police Constable Toby Beasley faced allegations relating to his use of force, including at least 12 baton strikes, during the arrest of man at De Montfort University in June 2021. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in an unrelated incident and to assess bruising caused during the baton strikes.

We received a conduct referral from the force in June 2021 and began an independent investigation. A complaint was subsequently received in July and was linked to the ongoing investigation. We examined whether PC Beasley’s early deployment of his baton and his use of force prior to and during the arrest were proportionate, reasonable and necessary. We also looked at whether his actions and decisions were in accordance with national and force policies and training.

At the end of our investigation in December 2021, after assessing body worn video and witness interviews, we determined that PC Beasley had a case to answer for gross misconduct in relation to the baton strikes used.

The police disciplinary panel, led by an independent, legally qualified Chair has now decided he breached police professional standards and that he should be given a final written warning.

IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell recently said: