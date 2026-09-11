RUSI
|Printable version
Leipzig Sabotage: Why Transport Underpins NATO and Russia’s Defences
Germany’s attribution of the Leipzig drone attack to Russia shows why transport networks now sit at the centre of both NATO’s and Russia’s defence.
The Leipzig airport drone attack, which the German authorities have now formally attributed to Russia, was significant in several ways.
First, while it was technically one in a series of Russian sabotage attacks of NATO infrastructure in Europe – and it essentially failed – the complexity of the approach demonstrated Russia’s increasing investment in undermining NATO, irrespective of the outcome.
Second, it showed that Moscow – and likely NATO itself – remains unclear on the current red lines that would prompt a military response.
And third, it demonstrated why transport infrastructure is so critical in underpinning defence, and the many vulnerabilities that it contains at multiple points along the supply chain. This is just as true for Russia as it is for NATO.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/leipzig-sabotage-why-transport-underpins-nato-and-russias-defences
Latest News from
RUSI
British–German Nuclear Cooperation: Joint Support, Not Financing11/09/2026 14:25:00
Direct German funding of the UK’s nuclear deterrent would create more problems than it solves. Deeper Anglo-German cooperation on integrated deterrence offers a better path.
2027 Will Test New Zealand's Defence at the Speed of Relevance10/09/2026 16:20:00
New Zealand's 2025 Defence Capability Plan is a promise, not a result. A Defence Capacity Statement could keep national-security risk, readiness and delivery connected.
Force Regeneration through the Veteran ID Card and Defence Gateway10/09/2026 14:25:00
A low-cost route to force regeneration: actively manage the Veterans ID card and Defence Gateway to build a dynamic, trained virtual reserve from those who have served.
RUSI's CFS Launches New Project: Influence Conduits in UK Politics and Policy10/09/2026 12:25:00
The new project from RUSI's Centre for Finance and Security examines how think tanks and other policy organisations can act as opaque conduits for translating foreign funding into undue political and policy influence.
The Renaissance of the Dissident Republican Threat09/09/2026 09:05:00
The dissident Irish republican terror group threat is changing. Counter-terrorism officials must keep pace to meet the evolving security challenge.
Russia’s Most Dangerous Military Adaptation Is Recovery08/09/2026 12:05:00
Russia is learning how to restore command, targeting and sustainment after disruption. NATO should measure success by how long the military function stays unavailable.
Europe Started Talking Nuclear Deterrence. Still Missing: A Plan07/09/2026 13:05:00
Europe's nuclear future prominently on the agenda. But talk is cheap, even of grand designs, and the debate lacks an understanding of joint responses or near-term steps.
Unfinished Business: Effective UK Anti-Money Laundering Supervision04/09/2026 12:05:00
The UK is overhauling how it oversees the legal and accountancy sectors for anti-money laundering, but making the new system work is the real test.