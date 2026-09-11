Leipzig Sabotage: Why Transport Underpins NATO and Russia’s Defences

Germany’s attribution of the Leipzig drone attack to Russia shows why transport networks now sit at the centre of both NATO’s and Russia’s defence.

The Leipzig airport drone attack, which the German authorities have now formally attributed to Russia, was significant in several ways.

First, while it was technically one in a series of Russian sabotage attacks of NATO infrastructure in Europe – and it essentially failed – the complexity of the approach demonstrated Russia’s increasing investment in undermining NATO, irrespective of the outcome.

Second, it showed that Moscow – and likely NATO itself – remains unclear on the current red lines that would prompt a military response.

And third, it demonstrated why transport infrastructure is so critical in underpinning defence, and the many vulnerabilities that it contains at multiple points along the supply chain. This is just as true for Russia as it is for NATO.

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