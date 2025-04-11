Leisure travel tops charts for reasons people choose rail

The railway network connects people across the country, fuelling business, growth and opportunity.

new research from the Department for Transport shows that leisure is the most common reason for travelling by train

post-pandemic trends continue as results show the most common days to commute by train are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

whether its visiting friends and family, going on holiday or the usual commute, our railway provides vital connections across the country, boosting growth and fuelling our economy as part of the Plan for Change

Passengers are more likely to take the train for leisure travel while commuters would rather take the train midweek are the key takeaways from a new research report published recently (9 April 2025) by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The railway connects communities across the country, moving people to get to work, education, healthcare and leisure. It provides vital infrastructure essential for delivering growth, providing opportunity and raising living standards as part of the Plan for Change.

The government is undertaking a once in a generation overhaul of the rail network, bringing train operating companies into public ownership and setting up Great British Railways (GBR), bringing track and train together to put passengers first.

In order to better understand how passengers use the railway and deliver a network that works for their needs, DfT did an investigation into the reasons passengers take the train. The report found that:

54% respondents said they were travelling for leisure

30% were commuting for work or education

15% were travelling for business

61% said they travelled by rail for leisure at least once a month

41% said they used the railway for commuting at least once a week, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday being the most popular days

This shows a return to midweek office working, demonstrating how essential the railway is for connecting people to get to work, providing a path for opportunity and catalysing economic growth.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy recently said:

Our railway is the backbone of our economy, connecting people across the country and fuelling business, growth and opportunity, supporting the Plan for Change. This research shows thousands of passengers choose the train for their leisure travel. To go and see family and friends, go on holiday or go to big events whether its concerts, festivals or a football match, the train is the best way to get there.

Resetting industrial relations has meant there have been no national strikes since 9 May 2024, which has protected passengers from significant disruption and delays, avoiding further impacts to the hospitality industry and wider economy. This has meant the network has been able to start getting its financial footing back, with green shoots appearing in rail revenue with an increase of 8% from the latest quarter (October to December 2024) compared to the same quarter in 2023. Public ownership will turn the page on fragmentation and mean every penny can be spent for the benefit of passengers rather than private shareholders.

A key barrier to more people taking the train is still a lack of consistency in reliable services as delays and cancellations mean people miss days of work, hospital appointments or social events. The latest passenger data shows cancellations in the latest quarter (October to December 2024) was 5.1%, with 70,000 fully cancelled trains across the network.

The government is determined to drive up performance, and the Rail Minister is meeting with all train operators to address concerns and demand immediate action. On top of this, last month the Transport Secretary announced a new era of rail accountability, making performance information available at over 1,700 stations showing the punctuality and reliability of trains visiting those stations.

This year’s rail sale was the biggest one yet, encouraging more people to take the train with over one million tickets sold and top destinations including Manchester, York and London Bridge. Great British Railways will have a relentless focus on putting passengers at the centre of every journey, encouraging more people to take the train by improving standards and driving up performance.

