Less than one month to go for exporters to move to the Customs Declaration Service

Businesses must submit all export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service by 4 June.

Businesses exporting goods have less than one month left to move across to the Customs Declaration Service (CDS), HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced today.

Export declarations must be submitted through CDS from 4 June this year, when it replaces the Customs Handling Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system for all trade declarations.

Traders can register for CDS via GOV.UK.

CDS provides businesses with a more user-friendly, streamlined system with greater functionality. It has been running since 2018 for import declarations and more than 117 million customs declarations have already been submitted through CDS.

HMRC is working closely with the border industry and directly contacting all declarants and traders to urge them to access the available support now and transfer over to CDS.

Businesses with customs agents should ensure their agent is ready to use CDS. Those without a customs agent must prepare to make their own declarations using software that works with the system.

Sarah Hartley, HMRC’s Director of Border Change Delivery, said:

There are just weeks left for businesses to migrate their export declarations to CDS – those who have yet to move need to do so now. Anyone who needs help migrating to CDS should work with a customs agent who is ready to use the system and can make declarations on their behalf.

DPD UK, said:

Overall, our business experience when migrating to CDS for exports was very smooth. We saw little operational impact and were supported in managing outstanding clerical challenges after migration.

Further information is available on GOV.UK, including the CDS toolkit and checklists, which break down the individual steps traders need to take. Traders can also subscribe to CDS alerts and access the free Trader Dress Rehearsal to practice submitting declarations.