Less than three weeks left to book NHS COVID-19 and flu vaccinations online

With less than three weeks left to book COVID-19 and flu vaccinations online, NHS chiefs are urging everyone still eligible to get protected – as the latest figures show nearly 25 million vaccines have been delivered so far.

As the huge effort to help avoid a ‘tripledemic’ this winter continues, people have until the end of 19 December to book COVID-19 and flu vaccination appointments on the NHS online booking system (COVID-19, flu vaccination), NHS App and 119 phone service.

Meanwhile the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine – being rolled out by the NHS for the first time in its history – will remain available all year round.

The latest vaccination data shows hardworking NHS teams have delivered 15.88 million flu and 9.08 million COVID-19 vaccinations since September, along with 1.1 million RSV vaccinations.

In the last week alone (ending 18 November) more than a million jabs were given – 655,473 flu vaccines, 294,399 COVID-19 vaccines and 60,743 RSV.

It is still possible to book your vaccinations after December 19 through local NHS vaccination services, like pharmacies or walk-in sites. However, there will be fewer COVID appointments, and you may need to travel further.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, recently said:

“With just three weeks left to book a COVID-19 and flu vaccination online, on the NHS App or via 119, it is so important that everyone eligible takes the opportunity to get protected while they still can. “Getting vaccinated is your best defence against winter viruses and will help prevent people from getting seriously ill, reduce the amount of people needing hospital care, and help keep people at home with their families this winter. “Millions of vaccinations have been delivered thanks to the hard work of our dedicated NHS teams across the country – but we’re still urging more people to come forward and make sure they are protected this winter by getting these lifesaving vaccines as soon as possible.”

Since 1 September, flu vaccinations have been available for pregnant women and children to help stop the virus spreading as schools returned, and are now fully rolled out across the country to all remaining eligible groups.

Anyone eligible can book a COVID-19 or flu vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are COVID-19 walk in vaccination sites.

Those eligible for an RSV vaccine include people aged 75 to 79 and pregnant women. Pregnant women will be offered the RSV vaccine from 28 weeks and can have it until birth and should speak to their maternity service or GP surgery if they are 28 weeks pregnant or more and have not been offered the vaccine. Older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

This latest call for people to come forward, comes as the NHS ramps up its plans to deliver the safest possible care this winter, including the smarter use of data, and more care in the community including virtual wards and urgent community response teams.

Minister for Public Health, Andrew Gwynne recently said:

“It’s encouraging to see that nearly 25 million COVID-19 and Flu vaccines have already been administered this year, which will provide people with vital protection and reduce pressure on the NHS this winter. “I urge everyone who is eligible to take up the offer and get their Flu, COVID-19, and RSV jabs as soon as possible. They are without a doubt the best way to protect yourself and your family from these viruses that can cause serious harm.”

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by Those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants

Those eligible for an autumn COVID booster are: