RUSI
|Printable version
Lessons for the UK Strategic Defence Review 'Home Guard'
Establishing a new force with military status will help protect critical national infrastructure but needs to be more than an afterthought to Reserve force planning.
The 2025 Strategic Defence Review has recommended additional capabilities for the protection of bases and Critical National Infrastructure and the MOD has been directed to explore the development of a new Home Defence force. The proposed force, led by the Army, could be organised under the Reserve Forces structure, have basic arms and equipment, including drones, be locally recruited and employed and have a narrowly defined remit and training commitment. The media have characterised this as a new ‘Home Guard.’ The need to protect critical national infrastructure is clear, and this would not be the first time such a force has been raised in the UK. However, the track record of such organisations raised in peacetime has historically been poor. Some basic lessons, however, could maximise the chances of success this time, and could inform the response to the Public Accounts Committee’s recommendation that by 31 March 2026, MOD sets out its plan to “significantly enhance the skills, scale and agility” of the Reserves.
The Need for Home Defence Forces?
Article 3 of the NATO Treaty, requires that countries ensure their resilience to attack, a clause that comes before the article on collective defence – Article 5. With a deteriorating security situation, as well as the disinformation and cyber attacks (already routinely underway), a path to conflict might see adversaries launching conventional pinpoint attacks to highlight vulnerabilities and sway public and political opinion. This could include drone or sabotage attacks against CNI and various choke points critical to deploying British forces overseas, while the mere threat of this would require the UK’s already too small armed forces to spread themselves even more thinly. Politicians have a track record of holding back substantial trained military resources to defend the UK even when there was no actual threat (1914-1915 & 1941-1943), so a specific Home Defence force could alleviate these pressures.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/lessons-uk-strategic-defence-review-home-guard
Latest News from
RUSI
The Global Anti-Financial Crime System is Broken16/09/2025 11:05:00
Following the crowd and maintaining the status quo is comfortable – and the kleptocrats, corrupt and criminals hope that does not change.
Encouraging New Thinking on Offensive Cyber Operations15/09/2025 14:25:00
A new initiative from RUSI and the National Cyber Force will form a community of interest in the UK for offensive cyber operations, with rigorous and well-informed debate on issues across government, academia and wider society.
UK Cyber Effects Network Launches15/09/2025 11:25:00
RUSI and the National Cyber Force are launching a new initiative to develop a UK community of interest on offensive cyber and other cyber effects operations.
The War on American Intelligence11/09/2025 14:25:00
The US Intelligence Community is under sustained attack from its own government. Countries like the UK will try to minimise the fallout but will have to consider the US a less reliable intelligence partner for the duration of the crisis.
Challenges and Opportunities of the Transition to War10/09/2025 11:20:00
The UK and NATO must be ready for war. ‘Jam tomorrow’ is not enough.
Looking For France On the International Stage09/09/2025 14:25:00
France’s home front is collapsing just when the country is most needed abroad.
Why the UK Now Needs a National Disinformation Agency09/09/2025 09:05:00
We live in an age where information is a battlefield and our adversaries are already fighting on it.
The Department of War Makes America Look Weak08/09/2025 14:25:00
The War Department was abolished for a reason. Bringing it back won’t make America stronger.