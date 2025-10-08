CCW
Lessons from drought | CCW, Waterwise and the Environment Agency
This year’s record-breaking hot and dry weather has left its mark across the country. We’ve seen rivers run low, wetlands dry up, reservoir levels plunge, harvests suffer, wildfires rage and wildlife struggle. The Environment Agency (EA) has declared drought in several regions and some water companies have introduced hosepipe restrictions – but communities everywhere have been urged to use water wisely to protect essential supplies and the environment.
You can learn more about drought from CCW and the EA on episode #93 of the Waterfall podcast.
As members of the National Drought Group, CCW, Waterwise and the EA work closely with government, water companies and other organisations to shape a coordinated response to drought. By pooling expertise and sharing insights, the group helps communities understand and respond to the challenges we face.
As part of this, we wanted to better understand how people feel about hosepipe restrictions so conducted joint research into public attitudes. Hosepipe bans are necessary for managing supply and demand and protecting the environment during exceptionally dry conditions, but we know they can be frustrating.
It was therefore encouraging to find around two-thirds of people agree these measures are the right move during dry weather, with 70% also saying they are taking steps to save water.
This is reflected in the positive response we’ve seen to restrictions this year. For example, in the first two months of Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe ban, an estimated 2.8 billion litres of water were saved – equivalent to the total usage of 159,000 homes over that same period. This is a clear reminder that we all have a vital role to play in mitigating the impacts of drought.
The challenge now is sustaining this momentum. Drought brings the need to save water into sharp focus, but this cannot just be a seasonal reaction when it’s hot and dry; it must become part of everyday life, all year round.
As Nicci Russell, Waterwise CEO, starkly reminded in her TEDx talk, “Nothing happens without water.” It’s our most precious natural resource and needs protecting.
Recent rainfall and flooding may give the impression that pressure on water supplies has eased, causing those summer water-saving habits to slip. But drought doesn’t end quickly – and the need to save water never does.
To reverse the impacts of this year’s ongoing drought, we need sustained wet weather through autumn and winter, along with the same commitment to water saving seen over the summer.
In summer, saving water often means collecting rainwater or being mindful with hosepipe use in the garden. As the seasons change, those outdoor demands ease but core habits like taking shorter showers, turning off the tap when brushing your teeth and only running washing machines and dishwashers on full, eco-friendly, low water cycles remain important. You’ll find more water-saving tips on the CCW and Waterwise websites.
Remember, water isn’t just for us. Every time we use it, we draw from the same resource our wildlife and environment rely on. The less we waste, the more we leave in nature – easing pressure on fragile ecosystems hit hard by this year’s weather, giving wildlife, plants and waterways the chance to recover and thrive.
Water companies must lead by example by tackling leaks, investing in infrastructure to secure more resilient supplies and empowering their customers to use water wisely.
But we all have a part to play in protecting our water future.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/lessons-from-drought-ccw-waterwise-and-the-environment-agency/
