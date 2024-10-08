Let CCS help you access the Public Sector Decarbonisation funding scheme for your capital projects

Are you a public sector organisation looking for routes to decarbonising your building stock?

Can CCS help you access the latest round of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s capital grant funding scheme?

The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

Phase 4 of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme has recently been confirmed, with public sector bodies in England (and those with reserved powers in Scotland, Wales and NI) able to apply for grant funding from 9 October.

This is a much-in-demand funding stream available to support the decarbonisation of public sector buildings during a period of budget pressures. CCS can help you maximise the returns on your investment and deliver your procurement quickly and efficiently.

With established compliant routes to market in place, CCS can save time and resources on your procurement process – providing a route to appointing a contractor who can deliver the works within the timescales determined by the grant scheme.

The routes to market

The Demand Management and Renewables (DMR) Dynamic Purchasing System (RM6313) and Framework agreement (RM6314) both provide a route to market to access approved Suppliers, able to deliver works and services within solar, heat decarbonisation and other energy efficiency measures that align with projects set out in the scheme.

Whether you are looking for an off-the-shelf product or full end-to-end service delivery, we can accommodate a range of project types.

The DMR agreements have a proven track record. For example, they have previously supported a number of NHS Trusts in the design and installation of a rooftop solar photovoltaic procurement. Elsewhere they have provided local authority and higher education organisations with a solution for heat pump installations across their estates.

The deadline to apply is 25 November 2024. The previous Phases have been over-subscribed, so please don’t hesitate to contact CCS at info@crowncommercial.gov.uk and speak with the Sustainability and Demand Management and Renewables teams for more information and support.

Other agreements

We also have several other agreements you may want to consider as part of your project delivery including:

You can access information on all the funding and grants available in the Carbon Net Zero sector on our webpage.