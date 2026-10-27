Let's Lift the Curfew returns to highlight women's safety fears

The nationwide movement is back for 2026, with new research from This Girl Can revealing more than half of women feel unsafe exercising alone after dark.

As the clocks go back this autumn, This Girl Can is warning that the hidden curfew on women’s freedom to exercise after dark remains firmly in place.

New research from our campaign reveals that more than half (55%) of women feel unsafe exercising outdoors alone after dark, compared to only a third (33%) of men.

Women’s safety concerns have grown over recent years, with more than two thirds (69%) concerned about sexual harassment and intimidation when exercising outdoors after dark, compared with 60% in 2023.

In a bid to change that, the Let’s Lift the Curfew movement is back for a fourth year, bringing together women, community groups, sports clubs, organisations and allies to raise awareness of the fears and barriers many women face at this time of year.

Our director of marketing, Kate Dale, said the latest research shows there is still much work to do if we’re to drive meaningful change – not least eradicating the increasing amount of anti-women sentiment online.

Click here for the full press release