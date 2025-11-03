Let’s talk about tax with the HMRC app

Download the HMRC app today to access your tax and financial information.

HMRC encourages families to start financial conversations this Talk Money Week (3 to 7 November) using the HMRC app.

More than 5.6 million people have accessed the app this tax year.

The app is a quick and easy way to get information about your tax, National Insurance and State Pension forecast.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging families to start financial discussions and use the HMRC app during Talk Money Week (3 to 7 November) as it reveals its most popular app services.

This year’s Talk Money Week theme is ‘start the conversation’ and the HMRC app provides tax and financial information for all ages. People can view and save their National Insurance number, claim Child Benefit and check their State Pension forecast.

More than 5.6 million people have used the HMRC app since 6 April 2025 and the most popular services include:

checking their pay before it lands in their bank account and other Pay As You Earn (PAYE) information – 4.14 million users

viewing their annual tax summary – 1.94 million users

viewing or saving their National Insurance number or checking contributions – 1.79 million users

checking their State Pension forecast – 1.49 million users

viewing their Self Assessment summary and making payments – 1.19 million users

The whole family can help each other with financial planning, whether it’s grandparents helping their teen grandchildren understand National Insurance, or discussions on how to check State Pension forecasts. Anyone can join the millions of customers using the HMRC app to get frank family financial conversations started.

People can download the HMRC app to their Android or iPhone. Once set up, they can start using it straight away to view their tax information or update personal information, for example their name or address.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

It’s not always easy talking about finances, especially between generations. As part of Talk Money Week, we’re encouraging families to lean into talking about money. From budgeting tips to tax basics, the HMRC app makes it easy to access tax information and kick start those important conversations. You can download the HMRC app today.

HMRC has today launched its refreshed HMRC app campaign to encourage people to be ‘On It’ and use its digital services. People using these services can access information and be reassured that tasks like claiming Child Benefit, signing up to Help to Save or claiming a tax refund, are completed.

Further information

Download the app from Google Play or Apple Store

The HMRC app is bilingual and available in Welsh.

You can use the HMRC app to: