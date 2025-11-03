HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Let’s talk about tax with the HMRC app
Download the HMRC app today to access your tax and financial information.
- HMRC encourages families to start financial conversations this Talk Money Week (3 to 7 November) using the HMRC app.
- More than 5.6 million people have accessed the app this tax year.
- The app is a quick and easy way to get information about your tax, National Insurance and State Pension forecast.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging families to start financial discussions and use the HMRC app during Talk Money Week (3 to 7 November) as it reveals its most popular app services.
This year’s Talk Money Week theme is ‘start the conversation’ and the HMRC app provides tax and financial information for all ages. People can view and save their National Insurance number, claim Child Benefit and check their State Pension forecast.
More than 5.6 million people have used the HMRC app since 6 April 2025 and the most popular services include:
- checking their pay before it lands in their bank account and other Pay As You Earn (PAYE) information – 4.14 million users
- viewing their annual tax summary – 1.94 million users
- viewing or saving their National Insurance number or checking contributions – 1.79 million users
- checking their State Pension forecast – 1.49 million users
- viewing their Self Assessment summary and making payments – 1.19 million users
The whole family can help each other with financial planning, whether it’s grandparents helping their teen grandchildren understand National Insurance, or discussions on how to check State Pension forecasts. Anyone can join the millions of customers using the HMRC app to get frank family financial conversations started.
People can download the HMRC app to their Android or iPhone. Once set up, they can start using it straight away to view their tax information or update personal information, for example their name or address.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:
It’s not always easy talking about finances, especially between generations. As part of Talk Money Week, we’re encouraging families to lean into talking about money.
From budgeting tips to tax basics, the HMRC app makes it easy to access tax information and kick start those important conversations. You can download the HMRC app today.
HMRC has today launched its refreshed HMRC app campaign to encourage people to be ‘On It’ and use its digital services. People using these services can access information and be reassured that tasks like claiming Child Benefit, signing up to Help to Save or claiming a tax refund, are completed.
Further information
Download the app from Google Play or Apple Store
The HMRC app is bilingual and available in Welsh.
You can use the HMRC app to:
- check your tax code, National Insurance number, and income and employment history from the past five years
- view and manage Child Benefit, Tax Credits, and your State Pension forecast
- access tax details, including your Unique Taxpayer Reference and income information
- use tools like the tax calculator to estimate take-home pay, and check for National Insurance contribution gaps
- make payments for Self Assessment, Simple Assessment, and even set payment reminders
- access your Help to Save account and claim refunds if you’ve overpaid tax
- track forms and correspondence with HMRC
- update personal information like your name and address
- save your National Insurance number to a digital wallet and opt for electronic communications from HMRC
- use HMRC’s digital assistant for guidance and support
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lets-talk-about-tax-with-the-hmrc-app
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
The countdown begins: Self Assessment deadline is 100 days away24/10/2025 09:20:00
Self Assessment customers reminded to file their tax return with 100 days to go to the deadline.
570,000 families avoid the Hallowe’en chills by using Tax-Free Childcare09/10/2025 15:25:00
Save on school holiday and term-time childcare costs with Tax-Free Childcare.
Savings stash worth thousands waiting for 758,000 young people01/10/2025 09:25:00
Young people aged 18-23 encouraged to find and claim their Child Trust Fund savings account.
£220 million boost for the Help to Save club24/09/2025 13:05:00
Help to Save savers receive millions in bonus payments
Scams warning as Self Assessment customers targeted20/08/2025 12:05:00
HMRC encourages customers to recognise a scam and protect themselves from fraud
Parents urged to extend their teen’s Child Benefit claim online as deadline approaches19/08/2025 15:10:00
Extend your Child Benefit claim online to ensure payments continue in September.
HMRC interest rates update15/08/2025 16:10:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate cut to 4.00%.
Make everyday a playday with Tax-Free Childcare05/08/2025 15:20:00
HMRC encourages parents to register for Tax-Free Childcare to help towards the cost of their childcare bills.