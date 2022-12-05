Letter to Planning Minister from Design Group Chair: Design excellence & National Policy Statements

Letter from Commission Sadie Morgan sets out how strategic design can speed up the delivery of major infrastructure projects

Commission Design Group Chair Sadie Morgan has written to Lucy Frazer, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, setting out the value of including clear guidance on the value of design in all of the National Policy Statements which set the strategic priorities for the development of key infrastructure. The letter sets out how requiring nationally significant infrastructure projects to consider design properly can support the government’s ambition to speed up the delivery and maximise the value of such projects.

The letter is copied to Mark Harper. Secretary of State for Transport; Rebecca Pow, Minister for Environmental Quality and Resilience; and Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy and Climate.

Download the letter