Letter to Planning Minister from Design Group Chair: Design excellence & National Policy Statements
Letter from Commission Sadie Morgan sets out how strategic design can speed up the delivery of major infrastructure projects
Commission Design Group Chair Sadie Morgan has written to Lucy Frazer, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, setting out the value of including clear guidance on the value of design in all of the National Policy Statements which set the strategic priorities for the development of key infrastructure. The letter sets out how requiring nationally significant infrastructure projects to consider design properly can support the government’s ambition to speed up the delivery and maximise the value of such projects.
The letter is copied to Mark Harper. Secretary of State for Transport; Rebecca Pow, Minister for Environmental Quality and Resilience; and Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy and Climate.
600,000 properties face future flooding without action to reduce urban runoff and improve drainage systems29/11/2022 11:15:00
Stricter controls on new property developments alongside up to £12bn of investment in drainage infrastructure over the next thirty years will be necessary to stop thousands more homes and businesses from flooding due to inadequate drainage, according to a new report by the National Infrastructure Commission.
Parliamentary Committee backs Commission’s plan for stronger infrastructure resilience28/10/2022 14:15:00
A Parliamentary Committee has called on government to act quickly on National Infrastructure Commission recommendations to improve the resilience of key infrastructure services, in a hard hitting critique of government’s current approach to ensuring security of key national infrastructure.
Armitt: Exit strategy from fossil fuels will boost energy security and lower household costs30/09/2022 11:15:00
In an extended essay published in the Daily Telegraph on 29 September 2022, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, Sir John Armitt, explores the importance of accelerating the development of renewable energy sources, cutting energy waste and boosting the take-up of low carbon heating to together help increase the UK’s energy security and reduce costs for consumers over the long term.
Planning changes "need to put wind in the sails" of major infrastructure projects26/09/2022 10:33:00
The government recently (23 September 2022) published its Growth Plan, which includes proposals to accelerate the delivery of key infrastructure.
Act now to secure energy and climate security, NIC and CCC advise new Prime Minister09/09/2022 13:15:00
The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) and the Climate Change Committee (CCC) have written to the new Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, setting out the positive case for action on energy efficiency, low carbon heat and renewables in the face of the current cost of living crisis.
Reducing planning delays requires update to national policy statements, says Commission02/09/2022 11:15:00
The government recently (30 August 2022) published a policy paper outlining steps which seek to speed up the planning process for major national infrastructure projects (NSIPs).
Commission repeats call for "urgent and fundamental reform" of local transport funding30/08/2022 09:15:00
The government has recently (26 August 2022) published a formal response to the National Infrastructure Commission’s September 2021 report on how infrastructure can support economic growth and quality of life in English towns.
Armitt on drought resilience: fixing leaks, reducing demand, building supply08/08/2022 16:15:00
In a comment piece for The Times’ Red Box, Commission Chair Sir John Armitt today sets out steps to help reduce the risk of future severe drought in England.
Commission hears from Bristol about city's infrastructure priorities25/07/2022 16:15:00
Friday last week (22 July) saw Commissioners in Bristol for our fourth regional visit of the summer, meeting the city’s Mayor and local leaders and businesses, and local residents, to understand the city’s infrastructure challenges.