Level 7 apprenticeships are vital for advanced digital skills, accounting for just 6% of levy funds

The UK government is pushing forward with defunding Level 7 apprenticeships (equivalent to a Master’s) through the Growth and Skills levy.

According to FE Week, removing Level 7 apprenticeships from levy funding could free up around £240 million in the apprenticeship budget. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that UK companies will raise £4 billion in apprenticeship levy receipts in 2024-25, which is an increase from the £3.6 billion raised in 2022-23. The cost of Level 7 apprenticeships make up 6% of levy funds.

Commenting on this, Julian David, CEO of techUK yesterday said:

"Skills England identifies digital technologies as one of four critical sectors for economic growth, which cannot happen without a concerted focus on the advanced digital skills needed to support AI and automation. Level 7 apprenticeships are vital for developing highly skilled talent in such tech areas, serving as critical entry points for innovation and meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving tech landscape. “While some apprenticeship funding supports individuals with existing degrees, eliminating Level 7 apprenticeships ignores the pressing need to nurture advanced skills in transformative fields like AI, which often includes skilling people who are already qualified at Level 6. Progressing through apprenticeships, with the ultimate goal of being highly-skilled, is a crucial tenet of the system. “Programmes such as AI Data Specialists, Digital and Technology Solutions Specialists, Applied Data Analytics, and Accountancy and Actuary have been instrumental for companies adapting to emerging technologies and seeking the productivity gains offered by tech adoption. The removal of government funding threatens the long-term viability of not only Level 7 but also Level 6 degree apprenticeships, potentially leading to a withdrawal by universities and training providers from delivering these programs. “While we appreciate government rebalancing apprenticeship spending to support young people and those early in their careers, techUK firmly believes apprenticeships should be accessible by all. “To future-proof the UK’s tech industry and maintain its global competitiveness, we need to invest more in both early-career talent and the existing workforce. Choosing between the two is not an option—we need to prioritise both.”

Please get in touch to discuss the implications of these changes.