Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Levelling Up Committee publishes Disabled people in the housing sector report
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published the report for its inquiry on disabled people in the housing sector.
The report was agreed by the Committee on Monday 20 May, ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday of a General Election on 4 July.
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s Disabled people in the housing sector report examines the barriers to accessible housing, increasing the supply of accessible homes, and the support available for adapting homes, including reforms to the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG).
The report is informed by over 1,000 people who responded to the Committee’s online survey or provided written evidence, including hundreds of personal accounts from disabled people.
The report summary is on p.3. A list of the report’s conclusions and recommendations can be found on p.29.
A list of the public evidence sessions and witnesses for this inquiry (and links to the transcripts in each case) can be found on p.46 of the report.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/levelling-up-housing-and-communities-committee/news/201688/levelling-up-committee-publishes-disabled-people-in-the-housing-sector-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs caution against abandoning the Census, until Government addresses long-standing failures around data-sharing24/05/2024 16:25:00
The Census should not be abandoned before officials address long-standing barriers to the sharing of data for statistical and research purposes, MPs say today.
Decades-long fights for justice remain a risk without broad 'duty of candour' and enhanced legal support for families - human rights committee warns24/05/2024 15:25:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to go further in improving how the state responds to major tragedies. Human rights law requires effective investigations to be carried out into deaths where the state may have been at fault. The Committee calls for stronger measures to require openness from public bodies, and more support for victims’ families to overcome an imbalance in legal support during inquests.
Legal Aid: Govt lacks understanding of costs and benefits of reforms, PAC warns24/05/2024 14:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published its report scrutinising value for money from legal aid.
Delivering effective financial education – Education Committee publishes report22/05/2024 16:15:00
Ten years after financial education was added to the national curriculum, a new Education Committee report calls on the Government to bolster the subject in primary and secondary schools and at post-16 level.
WEC calls on Government to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register21/05/2024 11:15:00
Ministers need to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register and take urgent action to increase registration, including through an awareness raising campaign, the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.
The conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood17/05/2024 14:20:00
The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (Kulveer Ranger). Annexed to the Committee’s report is a separate report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, which finds that Lord Ranger of Northwood breached the prohibition in paragraph 19 of the Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.
Education Committee publishes report on teacher recruitment, training and retention17/05/2024 13:15:00
With the country facing a deepening shortage of secondary school teachers, the Education Committee calls on the Government to invest in programmes to boost recruitment, training and retention in the profession.
Procedure Committee publishes report on Written Parliamentary Questions in 2022–23 Session15/05/2024 09:15:00
The House of Commons Procedure Committee yesterday published its report on Written Parliamentary Questions (WPQs) monitoring in the last Parliamentary Session (2022-23).
Government must invest in building new social homes to tackle chronic housing shortage, say MPs08/05/2024 15:15:00
The range of financial pressures facing social housing providers has resulted in the building of less social housing and exacerbated a chronic social housing shortage in England, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Wednesday).