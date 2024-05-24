Levelling Up Committee publishes Disabled people in the housing sector report

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published the report for its inquiry on disabled people in the housing sector.

The report was agreed by the Committee on Monday 20 May, ahead of the Prime Minister’s announcement on Wednesday of a General Election on 4 July.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s Disabled people in the housing sector report examines the barriers to accessible housing, increasing the supply of accessible homes, and the support available for adapting homes, including reforms to the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG).

The report is informed by over 1,000 people who responded to the Committee’s online survey or provided written evidence, including hundreds of personal accounts from disabled people.

The report summary is on p.3. A list of the report’s conclusions and recommendations can be found on p.29.

A list of the public evidence sessions and witnesses for this inquiry (and links to the transcripts in each case) can be found on p.46 of the report.