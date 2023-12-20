Levelling Up funding confirmed for Colindale and Leyton, as TfL’s business case for both Tube stations gets the green light

Government confirms Levelling Up funding totalling £43.1m for two Tube stations; Colindale and Leyton.

Green light means work can start on upgrading Colindale station from early 2024, followed by Leyton in summer 2024

Significant funding contributions will also be made by the GLA, Barnet Council, Waltham Forest Council and local developers

Transport for London (TfL) has welcomed confirmation from the Government that £43.1m from the Levelling Up Fund has been allocated to the upgrade of Colindale and Leyton Tube stations, meaning both stations will become step-free for the first time.

It follows the announcement from the Department of Transport (DfT) in January 2023 that it would provisionally provide the funding, subject to TfL submitting a Full Business Case for both schemes.

The decision by the DfT to approve the business case means that the Levelling Up funding will be allocated to the redevelopment of Colindale station on the Edgware branch of the Northern line immediately, and to Leyton station on the Central line on completion of detailed design work in early 2024. Financial contributions will also be made by the Greater London Authority (GLA), Barnet Council (for Colindale), Waltham Forest Council (for Leyton) and local developers.

It means that TfL can now go ahead with letting the construction contract before the end of this year for the rebuilding of Colindale station which, in its current state, was projected to reach passenger capacity by 2026. Under the plans, the 1960s-built entrance will be replaced with a new, landmark station building which includes a spacious ticket hall and a lift which will deliver step-free access at the station for the first time. Work is expected to start in early 2024.

Leyton station will also get a new ticket hall built adjacent to the existing one, two new staircases and two lifts making the station fully accessible for the first time and ensuring it has capacity to support future passenger demand. The construction contract is expected to be awarded in summer 2024.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, yesterday said:

"London's diversity is one of its biggest strengths. The Mayor wants everyone, whether resident, visitor or worker, to be able to participate in and enjoy all that our great city has to offer and making London's transport network as accessible as possible is a key part of this. "The Mayor and I are delighted that the Government has confirmed funding to upgrade Colindale and Leyton stations. These vital updates will include making both stations step-free along with increasing their capacity, helping us to continue building a better, fairer London for all."

Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, yesterday said:

"We're delighted that working together in partnership with the boroughs and the GLA has achieved a successful outcome in our joint bid to upgrade Colindale and Leyton stations and make them step-free for the first time. We can now continue apace with our plans to upgrade these two stations, making them more accessible and inclusive and ensuring they are fit to serve these rapidly growing communities for many decades to come."

Rail Minister Huw Merriman yesterday said:

“It's vital that public transport is accessible for everyone and today's announcement is a positive step forward in delivering more inclusive journeys for London Underground customers. “Thanks to Government funding, this project will benefit people in and around Colindale and Leyton stations for years to come, demonstrating our commitment to investing in infrastructure to deliver easy and enjoyable journeys for passengers."

Barnet Council Leader Cllr Barry Rawlings yesterday said:

"It's great that Colindale residents will be getting an upgraded Tube station that can handle increased demand in the area and will provide step-free access. "The awarding of Levelling Up funding is a welcome New Year present for local residents and visitors. The Colindale Tube station redevelopment scheme is precisely the kind of project Levelling Up should support, to boost house building and spread opportunity for so many living in one of the capital's most deprived areas. Better transport links means better jobs and better pay."

Clyde Loakes, Waltham Forest's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate and Air Quality, yesterday said:

“In partnership with TfL, the redevelopment of Leyton Underground Station will improve and future-proof this station as a critical gateway to Leyton. Many of us have been campaigning, alongside local residents, for this important upgrade that includes much needed step-free access for many years. With this investment Leyton Underground Station will become the much needed sustainable, safe and accessible public transport hub that we need in Leyton. “This confirmation of Levelling Up support - combined with development contributions from local housing growth, secured by the Council - will also help unlock significant further investment in much needed new affordable homes, workspaces and community infrastructure.”

Both Colindale and Leyton stations serve rapidly growing communities, with the upgraded Tube stations set to support major housing developments. Colindale is one of London's most deprived areas and the redevelopment of the Tube station will be central to enabling the building of 11,400 quality new homes for local people. Since 2011, Colindale's population has grown by 70 per cent, making the area around the station the second-fastest growing ward in London after the Stratford Olympic Park in Newham. Two thousand new homes are being built near Leyton Tube station with a further 5,300 new homes proposed. The upgraded Tube stations in both areas will increase capacity, improve accessibility and provide a more comfortable and welcoming environment for TfL's customers.

Delivering step-free access at these stations will continue TfL's work to make the capital's transport network more accessible. Since 2016, TfL has worked to reduce additional journey times for those who need accessible routes by 40 per cent, well on the way to reaching the Mayor of London's accessibility stretch target of 50 per cent by 2030 (from 2041). Knightsbridge and Paddington (Bakerloo line) Tube stations will both be made step-free next year, following the completion of the Bank station upgrade in February 2023, which delivered step-free access to the Northern line and improved step-free access to the DLR.

The work to rebuild Colindale station will require partial closures of the Northern line between Edgware and Golders Green next year, and the temporary closure of Colindale station. TfL will announce the dates and lengths of these closures once they are confirmed.

Notes to Editor