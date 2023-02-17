Levelling up funding to improve green spaces in Northern Ireland

Every council in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the UK Government to enhance green spaces in their communities through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

£1.3 million from UK Government to revive 26 green spaces across Northern Ireland

New play parks, improved cycle paths and a King’s Garden to mark the Coronation included in the successful projects

Part of £127 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help spread opportunity and level up Northern Ireland

Every council in Northern Ireland will receive funding this financial year from the UK Government to enhance green spaces in their communities, Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison has announced today (17 February 2023).

More than £1.3 million will help councils to fund 26 projects that will see new trees planted, cycle paths and trails expanded, play parks improved and a new King’s Garden developed to mark the coronation of King Charles later this year.

The funding will allow councils to go further with their plans to level up and unlock additional investment in local green spaces this year and next.

It is part of Northern Ireland’s £127 million share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) that will deliver tangible improvements for local people, with positive impacts on pride in place, local growth and life chances. A number of the projects will also receive match funding from councils and support from Northern Ireland Executive Departments.

Today, the UK Government is also confirming that it will work with councils and their local partners to allocate around £13.8 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the next two years to improve areas across Northern Ireland through a mix of community and neighbourhood infrastructure, further green space developments, active travel enhancements and local arts and cultural activities, all supported by local community volunteering.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said:

It’s really important that people can take pride in the place they live and have easy access to more green spaces like gardens, play parks, cycle paths and forests. This funding is going to all eleven councils in Northern Ireland and will support projects that visibly improve community facilities for everyone. These include a new King’s Garden in Newtownabbey, new paths in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd forests and a restored timber boardwalk at Killyfole Lough. I pay tribute to the councils and communities for the imagination and breadth of their ideas, and look forward to seeing them benefit communities for years to come.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said:

Green spaces are so integral to all communities, and it’s fantastic that every council area across Northern Ireland will benefit from this boost from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This investment in community infrastructure will deliver health and wellbeing benefits as well as improving the local environment, and builds on the £71m allocated to community projects across Northern Ireland from round two of the Levelling Up Fund last month.

This UKSPF funding will contribute to more than 20km of new or improved cycle ways or footpaths – the equivalent of the distance from Newry to Banbridge. It will also support 8,145m² of new or improved green or blue space this year.

The full list of approved projects are: