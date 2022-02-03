Think Tanks
|Printable version
Levelling up: IPPR welcomes government’s ‘bold ambition’ but says a detailed plan and cash are needed to deliver it
IPPR has welcomed the “bold ambition” within the government’s levelling up white paper, and praised much of the analysis behind it - but questioned the lack of a worked-out plan or the funding needed to deliver on its 12 new ‘missions’.
- White paper analysis of stark regional disparities is strong, but government needs clearer ideas to tackle them
- Lack of serious new funding leaves doubt that government can deliver on its ‘missions’
The think tank, which has argued for decades for the UK’s regional inequalities to be addressed, said it was “a hopeful sign” that the government now acknowledges the problem, and is adopting some of the ideas proposed by IPPR and others to tackle it.
But without a more detailed plan to deliver on its ambitious 2030 targets, or the finance needed to deliver on them, there remains a serious question mark over the government’s ability to meet them.
IPPR set up the IPPR North think tank, based in Manchester, in 2004, to make the case for greater investment in and devolution of power to the north of England and other regions. In 2018 IPPR’s Commission for Economic Justice called for far-reaching devolution of powers from Whitehall, and for sweeping changes to economic and industrial policy to address regional disparities, in its report, Prosperity and Justice.
Carys Roberts, IPPR executive director, said:
“For decades, IPPR has argued that the UK’s enduring and deepening regional disparities – not just economic but in health, education, and wellbeing – have held back the whole country.
“The government has recognised the problem, along with the broken economic model and over-centralised system that have caused it. This is a hopeful sign and if achieved, its ambitions would represent a significant step forward.
“Levelling up isn't new. Many governments have tried and failed before. If this government wants to be any different it will have to be bold in passing real power to local areas and communities, and backing that up with significant funding. The sums already committed fall far short of what has been ripped out of communities during a decade of austerity - and of what other countries have shown is needed to narrow their regional divides.
“If the government is serious about a new economic model, it will also quickly need a strategy and policies to reduce inequalities within each region, so that everyone within them benefits. Simply replicating London’s inequalities elsewhere would fall far short.
“This paper sets out an ambition and framework for a fairer UK. The task now is to back it up with equally ambitious policies and investment.”
George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said:
“The white paper sets out a bold agenda and some ambitious ‘missions’ to achieve this but the absence of real new investment behind this is worrying. Levelling up will only ever be a success if it is a whole-of-government programme. As long as the Treasury is holding back new money, we’ll fail.
“The white paper announcement that new R&D investment will be used to benefit places outside the “Golden Triangle” of London, Oxford and Cambridge is encouraging. For a long time IPPR has argued that innovation and investment must be at the core of a 21st century economic strategy and this is a positive sign of cross-government coordination.
“This announcement follows several generations of industrial strategy that have made little impact on the UK’s economic trajectory and have often proved too short-lived. It’s vital that the government fleshes out how this will be delivered, puts real money behind it, and takes steps to embed it so that it survives any change in secretary of state or prime minister.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Online Safety Bill needs independent scrutiny to protect free speech, warns new paper03/02/2022 11:35:00
Independent Reviewer needed to prevent government censorship of online speech, argues new IEA paper
CSJ - Thinking about the road to prosperity03/02/2022 10:35:00
In 2019 the Conservatives were elected with a majority of 80 based on two key promises: delivery of the people’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016, and a pledge to “level up” those parts of this country that for too long felt the political class had left them behind. The electoral pressure for both the Conservative and Labour parties to deliver for the needs of those voters is clear – but the moral imperative is even stronger.
An energy bill rebate could easily backfire, says IEA economist03/02/2022 09:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that Boris Johnson is considering an energy bill rebate to help consumers with rising costs
Levelling up proposals of “dubious quality,” says IEA economist02/02/2022 14:25:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the government’s levelling up plan
IEA - Government risks “cancelling out any benefits” of repealing EU law, warns regulatory expert01/02/2022 13:35:00
Victoria Hewson, Head of Regulatory Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s policy document, ‘Benefits of Brexit: how the UK is taking advantage of leaving the EU’, published yesterday
IFS - Many older defined contribution pensions deliver poor value for money01/02/2022 12:35:00
Many working-age people already have one or more pension pots that they have stopped contributing to. Some savers stand to lose thousands of pounds if they do not move older pensions to ones that offer better value for money.
Reform vital for government to meet policy goals while managing crises, finds IfG's annual Whitehall report01/02/2022 11:35:00
Major reform is needed for government to respond to crises like the pandemic while simultaneously delivering long-term policy goals, says the Institute for Government’s annual report into the size, shape and workings of government.
IPPR - Missing: the UK’s richest who are absent from the Sunday Times top 10 taxpayers list01/02/2022 10:35:00
Time for the wealthiest to pay a fairer share, says think tank as it urges urgent tax overhaul