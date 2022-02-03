WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Levelling Up White Paper fails to address long-standing problems with the skills system, says the CIPD
The CIPD responds to the Government's Levelling Up White Paper, its long-term plan for addressing inequalities in the UK
Responding to the paper, Ben Willmott, head of public policy for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people, said:
“The ambition of the paper is to be welcomed in setting out some key ‘levelling up’ missions for example on skills, and improving pay and productivity and measures of wellbeing in every part of the UK.
“Further devolution can potentially help boost local investment in skills development and support job creation and productivity. However, this will depend on sufficient additional funding being made available for this purpose and would be undermined without broader changes to skills and employment policy at a national level."
On skills
“The paper recognises that skills are a crucial driver of economic disparities between people and places but fails to address some key long-standing problems with the skills system that underlie these inequalities.
“However, the announcement of a Future Skills Unit is a positive step and it is to be hoped that it can take the lead on advocating overdue changes to skills policy to address skills gaps within sectors and regions. For example, there is a glaring need for improvements in careers advice and guidance in schools, as well as major changes required to the apprenticeship system including to the levy. There is also the need for further thinking on how employers, particularly SMEs, can meaningfully engage with the further education system."
On pay and productivity
“There is a vacuum around plans to boost pay and productivity beyond increasing R&D investment outside the South-East. R&D investment is of course important, but the benefits can take many years to materialise and are typically quite narrow, limited to relatively few larger companies or narrow sectors.
“There is a pressing need to improve the local business support services typically available to firms, to encourage and enable many more employers across regional economies to invest more in the technology, management capability and workforce development required to boost firm-level performance and wages.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement: Levelling Up white paper03/02/2022 14:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association which represents 350 councils across England and Wales, responded to the publication of the Levelling Up white paper
Unicef - Comment on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes03/02/2022 13:40:00
Joanna Rea, Director of Advocacy, UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) commented on UK Government announcement of new financial commitment to global nutrition programmes
A major let down, not a levelling up, says TUC03/02/2022 13:33:00
TUC Regional Secretary for the South West Nigel Costley yesterday responded to the publication of the levelling up white paper.
CBI responds to UK Government Levelling Up Whitepaper03/02/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to UK Government Levelling Up Whitepaper.
LGA responds to Maternal Mental Health Alliance report03/02/2022 11:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on research undertaken by the London School of Economics (LSE) and the Maternal Mental Health Alliance about increasing access to perinatal mental health care
“Red alert” warning as more turn to Citizens Advice than at any point since pandemic began03/02/2022 10:40:00
More people are seeking one-to-one support from Citizens Advice than at any point during the pandemic. That’s according to stark new figures released yesterday, which reveal the enormous pressures facing households even before major increases to energy bills kick in this April.
‘Competitive funding hampers local economic growth’ - LGA statement on NAO report03/02/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on supporting local economic growth
UK Space Agency - Boost for space clusters across the UK02/02/2022 12:20:00
Ten space clusters across the UK have been given a boost, thanks to new UK Space Agency funding.
Wales TUC launches investigation into sexual harassment at work01/02/2022 16:05:00
Unions in Wales are launching an investigation into the sexual harassment that workers face at work.