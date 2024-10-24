WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - 1 in 4 councils likely to need emergency government bailout – LGA survey
One in four councils in England say they are likely to have to apply for emergency government bailout agreements to stave off bankruptcy in the next two financial years (2025/26 and 2026/27), a stark new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA) revealed recently.
The findings of the survey of council chief executives comes as more than 1,500 councillors, council leaders, senior officers, politicians and organisations gather for the start of the LGA’s Annual Conference in Harrogate.
The LGA is calling on the Chancellor to take immediate action in the Autumn Budget to stabilise council finances and avoid another hammer blow being delivered to local services.
Alongside adequate government funding to sustain the vital services that our communities rely on every day, the LGA wants to work with government to ensure councils receive multi-year finance settlements and a cross-party review is set up into how the local government funding system should be reformed.
An unprecedented 18 councils were given Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) from the Government in February to help meet their legal duty to balance their books this year (2024/25).
This includes them being given permission to use capital funds raised through borrowing, or the sale of assets such as land and buildings, to plug funding gaps in their day-to-day revenue spending. While this approach can provide temporary financial relief, there is a risk that EFS could potentially load already struggling councils with further debt and costs in the future and/or undermine future capital programmes.
However, with councils in England already facing a funding black hole of more than £2 billion next year, the LGA survey reveals a worsening crisis with a growing number of councils being pushed closer to the financial brink and likely to need EFS. It shows that:
- Around one in 10 councils this year say they have discussed the possibility of requesting EFS from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- 25 per cent are likely to apply for EFS in 2025/26 and/or 2026/27 without additional government funding.
- 44 per cent of councils with social care responsibilities said that they are likely to apply for EFS in 2025/26 and/or 2026/27 without additional government funding.
It comes as councils continue to face inflation and wage pressures alongside rising demand for services. We have highlighted the particular demand and cost pressure challenges in children’s and adult social care, special educational needs and disabilities, home-to-school transport and temporary accommodation.
Councils were asked to identify their top five pressures. Social care authorities identified children's social care (93 per cent), adult social care (90 per cent), SEND services (80 per cent), school transport (65 per cent), and homelessness (64 per cent). For shire districts, homelessness (85 per cent) and waste services (82 per cent) were top concerns.
The survey also lays bare the tough decisions facing councils with many expecting to have to make cutbacks to community services next year. This could mean reduced hours of operation, reduced frontline staff numbers, longer waiting times, a reduced or less frequent level of service provision, and/or increased fees and charges.
Two thirds of councils say parks, green spaces will be affected alongside sport services (62 per cent). Almost 8 in 10 councils say services and support for disabled adults and/or older people are likely to face cutbacks. Service cutbacks are also likely in services and support for children, young people and families (63 per cent of relevant councils).
Cllr Louise Gittins, LGA Chair, said:
“Councils are the backbone of communities. Every day they strive to protect vulnerable children and families, support our older or disabled loved ones to live independent lives, keep our streets clean and pothole-free and build affordable homes but this is becoming increasingly difficult.
“The unprecedented emergency support given to councils this year reveals the extraordinary funding emergency facing local government. As our survey shows, many more councils are being pushed into a precarious financial position.
“This is not just about numbers on a spreadsheet. Budget cuts needed to plug growing funding gaps will affect the most vulnerable members of society and the services our communities rely on every day.
“The Autumn Budget must provide councils with the financial stability they need to protect the services our communities rely on every day.”
Notes to editors
An LGA survey was circulated to all council chief executives in England between 23 September and 11 October, and 195 councils (62 per cent) responded.
Councils have faced a 22.2 per cent real terms cut in core spending power since 2010/11, spiking inflation in recent years, unfunded increases in the National Living Wage, and growing demand for services. LGA analysis shows English councils facing a £2.3 billion funding gap in 2025/26, rising to £3.9 billion in 2026/27: £6.2 billion over two years.
Ahead of the Autumn Budget the LGA has written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves on stabilising council finances and protecting vital services and warning that any further local government funding cuts would be “disastrous”. The letter is also signed by the County Councils Network, the District Councils Network, London Councils, SIGOMA, Core Cities and Key Cities.
This year’s LGA Annual Conference is being held in Harrogate between October 22-24. Speakers include Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner MP, Local Government Minister Jim McMahon MP, and Liberal Democrat Local Government spokesperson Vikki Slade MP. Other speakers will includeFatima Whitbread, retired Olympic medal-winner, Anne Longfield, children’s campaigner, Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner, and Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive at NHS Confederation. For a media accreditation code please email media.office@local.gov.uk.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Sentiment drops in manufacturing, as output volumes weaken – CBI industrial trends24/10/2024 15:25:00
Sentiment across the manufacturing sector fell in October and at the fastest pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
UK Space Agency: UK satellites to boost maritime security on track for 2025 launch24/10/2024 12:15:00
A satellite developed by the UK business Horizon Technologies is on schedule for launch in mid-2025.
LGA - Households dumped 5.6 million tonnes of packaging last year24/10/2024 10:25:00
New analysis has found that 5.6 million tonnes of packaging waste was binned by households last year, as councils call on new reforms to reduce packaging and make it easier to recycle.
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith speech at CBI AGM 202423/10/2024 13:25:00
CEO Rain Newton-Smith speech at CBI AGM 2024
Rise in 12-hour A&E waits evidence of immense pressure on hospitals23/10/2024 12:25:00
Without further support ahead of winter there is a real risk patients will be left facing even longer waits for care in A&E.
Unlocking women's leadership potential in Wales report published22/10/2024 16:05:00
With a wide range of evidence showing that more diverse and inclusive workplaces contribute to improved productivity, CBI Cymru has partnered with the University of South Wales to better understand the barriers holding back women’s advancement in leadership roles within Welsh businesses.
TUC – impact assessment shows Employment Rights Bill will benefit workers, business, and the economy22/10/2024 12:15:00
An impact assessment published yesterday (Monday) by the Department for Business and Trade confirms that that government’s Employment Rights Bill will bring real and substantial benefits to workers, business, and the wider economy.
TUC calls on all MPs “be on the right side of history” and vote for workers’ rights bill21/10/2024 16:05:00
It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country – says TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak.
Business leaders hear from devolved political leaders at CBI Northern Ireland Business Breakfast21/10/2024 12:15:00
Northern Ireland’s devolved political leaders joined around 300 business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders at the CBI Northern Ireland Annual Business Breakfast at Belfast City Hall recently (Friday Oct 18th).