LGA - 10-year youth plan

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People, and Families Committee responds to the Government’s 10-year youth plan

“We are pleased the Government has announced this plan as it is vital there is a national strategy for children and young people.

“Councils share the Government’s ambition to ensure young people get the support they need to flourish in life, be more connected in their communities and that they have access to trusted adults in their lives.

“It is good government has announced investment in services for young people.

“However, this needs to be backed with support for the workforce, access to leisure and culture, and ongoing collaboration with local government to ensure it makes a difference for local communities, and importantly, children and young people.”

Youth Matters: Your National Youth Strategy