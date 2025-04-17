LGA: 1,700 children referred to children’s social care every day

Around 1,700 children are referred to children’s social care services every day in England, underlining the need for an adequate long term funding solution in the Spending Review and a cross-government plan to support children and young people.

There were 621,880 referrals to children’s social care in the year ending 31 March 2024.

Almost a quarter of a million (224,520) investigations were also carried out last year to determine whether a child was suffering, or at risk of, significant harm.

Over half of children assessed had abuse or neglect identified as their primary need, with factors around domestic abuse and mental health playing a significant role.

Councils receive referrals from various bodies, but these are primarily from schools, health, and the police.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, is calling on the Government to ensure all councils receive sufficient funding in the Spending Review to invest in family help, child protection, and child in care and care leaver services.

By having the funding to invest in early intervention, councils will be able to prevent more children from reaching crisis point and requiring more extensive and costly support later on.

It also says government should develop a cross-government strategy for children, young people and families to ensure all partners are working towards a shared ambition.

Children’s social care is one of the biggest cost pressures facing councils.

Rising costs have seen children’s social care budgets increase by 11 per cent to £14.2 billion in 2024/25 compared to 2023/24.

This is driven by rising costs of placements for children in care, largely due to increasing use of residential placements, and the increasing need for specialist support for children with complex needs.

The Independent Review of Children’s Social Care in May 2022 estimated the cost of reforming children’s social care to be £2.6 billion.

With many of the issues that lead to children needing support from children’s social care falling in the remit of other government departments and public bodies, the LGA says a cross-government plan would enable all partners to work together and get the very best for children.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“Council support for children and young people is central to the delivery of the Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity.

“With investment in children’s social care and partner agencies including mental health provision, we can focus on early intervention and preventing children from reaching crisis point, where the level and costs of support are significantly higher.

“The Spending Review is an opportunity for long-term, sustainable funding for children’s social care and the services children and families rely on, that puts the sector on a stable footing and provides the support that enables every child to thrive.”

A spokesperson for the Children’s Charities Coalition - Action for Children, Barnardo’s, The Children’s Society, National Children’s Bureau, and the NSPCC - said:

“All children have the right to grow up in safe and happy homes. Yet through our services and networks we are hearing directly about a children’s social care system at breaking-point, desperate for investment in order to respond with the right support at the right time when children are at risk or in need.

“Frontline workers carry out vital work supporting vulnerable children and families in progressively challenging circumstances.

“However, with chronic underfunding and councils trapped in a downward financial spiral unable to meet demand, we should not be waiting for children to be in harm’s way before they receive help and we should be giving families the support they deserve.

“Our latest research shows that council spending on early intervention services has dropped by more than £2 billion (42%) since 2010/11, whilst spending on children’s in residential care has risen to an all-time high.

“With around 1,700 children being referred to social care every day, and with increasingly complex needs, it’s never been more important that services can match this growing demand and reach families early on before they hit crisis point.



"We support the Local Government Association’s demand for further funding on top of short-term commitments made recently and echo their calls on the Chancellor to use the Spending Review to invest a minimum of £2.6 billion over four years in children’s social care, in line with recommendations made in Josh MacAlister’s Independent Review.”

Rachael Wardell, President of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services, said:

“Every child and young person deserves the foundations of a safe, warm, and stable home, financial security, and good health, both physical and mental. But sadly, that’s just not the reality for too many children growing up in this country.

“Children and families continue to face significant and growing challenges, and we need a child-first approach to national policymaking.

“As these shocking figures suggest, we need to shift both focus and funding toward early help and prevention for children and families, rather than just responding once they’re already in crisis.

“Funding for children’s social care services should reflect actual level of need – but while demand continues to rise, our budgets just aren’t keeping up.

“The Government has a real opportunity here to create the conditions for success, but any reform needs to be backed by sufficient resources and capacity for local authorities to deliver, in the best interest of every child and their families.”