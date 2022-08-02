WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - £6 billion in Right to Buy discounts threaten future of scheme
Almost £6 billion has been given out in discounts through the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme since the size of the discount was increased in 2012, new analysis by the Local Government Association reveals.
The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, warns that the scheme is becoming unsustainable, with councils struggling to rebuild homes as quickly as they are being sold.
The size of the discounts available were increased in April 2012, and as a result the average discount has increased by 150 per cent to more than £67,000 in 2020/21. At the same time, this has led to a quadrupling in the number of Right to Buy Sales.
Councils are also not able to keep all of the money from RTB sales. This means that they have only been able to replace around a third of homes sold since 2012, impacting on their ability to provide housing for homeless and vulnerable families.
While Right to Buy has helped many families get on the housing ladder, the LGA said the scheme faces an uncertain future unless councils are given the flexibility to set discounts locally and retain 100 per cent of sales receipts to fund the replacement of homes sold off under the scheme.
Councils also need to be able to combine RTB receipts with government grant funding, such as the Affordable Homes Programme, and transfer funding from sales to ALMOs or housing companies to give them greater flexibility over how new council housing is delivered.
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said:
“Councils want to urgently address the number of people on waiting lists for a council home and stuck in temporary accommodation. At a time of an escalating cost of living crisis, we urgently need to build more council homes, not have less.
“It is becoming impossible for councils to replace homes as quickly as they’re being sold and they are increasingly having to do so with far less money than the property sells for because of discounts being offered.
“Every home sold that isn’t replaced risks pushing more families into the private rented sector, driving up housing benefit spending and rents and exacerbating our homelessness crisis.
“Right to Buy continues to enable many families to achieve their dream of getting on the housing ladder and owning their own home. However, without reform of the scheme, future generations will not enjoy the same opportunity.”
Notes to editors
LGA analysis reveals:
- In 2011/12, the average discount for a council tenant purchasing under RTB was £26,690 – around 27 per cent of average property value – rising to £67,050 – 42 per cent of property value – in 2020/21
- Since 2012, councils have sold 96,126 homes under the Right to Buy Scheme and started building 32,901 homes. Assuming all starts are completed this would equal a loss of around 63,225 social rented homes.
Right to Buy enables most council tenants to buy their council home at a hefty discount of up to £87,200 (£116,200 in London) and on top of this councils also have to return a proportion of the remaining money from the Right to Buy sale to the Treasury.
The Government also announced a proposed extension of the scheme in May, which would mean 2.5 million housing association tenants would also be able to access discounts when purchasing their home.
More news about Housing, planning and homelessness
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF - New global alliance launched to end AIDS in children by 203002/08/2022 16:25:00
Globally, only half (52%) of children living with HIV are on life-saving treatment, far behind adults where three quarters (76%) are receiving antiretrovirals, according to the data that has just been released in the UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2022.
Citizens Advice - One-in-seven customers still paying the loyalty penalty despite cost-of-living crisis02/08/2022 14:25:00
One-in-seven customers are still paying the loyalty penalty across the broadband, mobile and mortgages markets in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Citizens Advice has uncovered.
Companies House: New register to crack down on dirty money and corrupt elites in UK goes live01/08/2022 16:07:00
A new register being launched today will help root out corrupt elites using UK property to launder their illicit wealth.
CBI responds to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement01/08/2022 14:10:00
CBI has responded to York/North Yorkshire Devolution Announcement.
Private Sector Treading Water – CBI Growth Indicator01/08/2022 12:15:00
Private sector activity remained sluggish in the three months to July (+8%, from +5% in June), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator, with no improvement expected in the quarter ahead.
Creative sector unions back Birmingham's bid for 2023 Eurovison29/07/2022 12:15:00
Unions representing musicians, actors and entertainment production workers have backed Birmingham's bid to host next year's Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.
Companies House London office and counter services will not be re-opening29/07/2022 10:43:00
The Companies House London office and our counter services in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff will not be re-opening.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review28/07/2022 09:15:00
Cllr Peter Fleming, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Improvement and Innovation Board responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review
UNICEF delivers life-saving supplies to Odesa in southern Ukraine to help over 50,000 children affected by war27/07/2022 14:25:00
Using a total of 27 cargo trucks, UNICEF has delivered life-saving supplies to Odesa to help an estimated 50,000 children in the war-ravaged districts of southern Ukraine.