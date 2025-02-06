WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Alcohol death figures ‘a wake-up call’ – LGA responds to latest ONS figures
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the latest ONS figures on alcohol-specific deaths in the UK, which show there was an increase in deaths from alcohol-specific causes in 2023 compared with the previous year and was the highest year-on-year increase since records began
“These stark statistics should act as a wake-up call about the impact of alcohol on our general health, including for those with alcohol-related conditions, such as reaching out to people who have not yet been in treatment.
“Councils, which are responsible for public health services, are committed to continue supporting everyone with alcohol problems.
“Increasing alcohol consumption creates further health problems later on, including increased hospital admissions and exacerbating existing health inequalities, with people in the most deprived areas worst affected.
“Every life lost to alcohol misuse is another tragic reminder that there is still more work to do, including the need to reduce pressure on the NHS and social care. It is essential that government publishes councils’ public health grant for next year and provides certainty over funding, as soon as possible, to help achieve this shared ambition.”
