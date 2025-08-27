WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA calls for supported housing investment to reduce strain on health and care services
A shortage of supported housing in 2023-24 cost the NHS £71 million through delayed mental health hospital discharges. Expanding provision has the potential to save up to £50 million a year for the NHS and a total annual saving of £6 billion for the wider public purse.
Supported housing provides a vital safety net for individuals with complex needs, including people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, care leavers, people with disabilities, and those with mental health needs. It is a lifeline service offering safety and stability in a secure home environment, enabling people to live independently, preventing homelessness and reducing pressure on hospital admissions.
It is just one vital element of a broader preventative care and support system that keeps people healthy and enables independent living. Adapting homes, investing in community support, and reducing isolation and loneliness are all part of a care system that enables people to live more equal and healthier lives.
The call to government coincides with new guidance for councils published by the LGA yesterday, highlighting the growing demand for supported housing provision. Analysis by the National Housing Federation found that by 2040, additional demand for supported housing will exceed 200,000 units.
The LGA is calling the Government to:
- Consider the full scale of new burdens funding required for councils to adequately implement licensing schemes, enforce new standards, and support well intentioned providers.
- Sustainably fund the commissioning of supported housing to prevent homelessness, ease hospital discharge, and reduce care placements.
- Reform housing benefit subsidy rules, which currently leave councils millions of pounds out of pocket and limit their ability to commission high-quality supported housing.
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA Health and Wellbeing Committee, said:
“Councils are committed to providing high-quality supported housing for residents and want to invest more to continue enabling people who draw on care to lead independent and fulfilling lives.
“Groundwork is being laid by councils across the country, through innovative working ahead of the implementation of the Supporting Housing Act. But, without much-needed long-term investment in this essential preventative care service, many older people and those with physical and learning disabilities will continue to be in hospital and residential care longer than necessary. Young care leavers, people fleeing domestic abuse, and those experiencing homelessness will be without stable housing.
“We urge the Government to work with councils to invest in supported housing, to enable councils to meet their duties under the Care Act, deliver licensing schemes, enforce new standards and support providers with building a supported housing system that is fit for the future.
“This new guidance will support councils to identify the most effective tools to deliver high-quality supported housing schemes within the context of their local priorities, challenges and capacities.”
Drawing on the Supported Housing Improvement Programme (SHIP) pilots, the guidance from the LGA provides councils with clear steps, resources and checklists to help prepare for the implementation of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act by improving oversight, strengthening provider relationships and ensuring better outcomes for residents.
