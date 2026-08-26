LGA - Capacity to Build programme funded for the next three years

Cllr Peter Mason, Chair of the LGA’s Improvement Committee responds to the Government’s announcement that they will provide £46 million over three years for the Capacity to Build programme.

“Councils have a vital role to play in delivering the social and affordable homes their communities urgently need, but shortages in specialist skills and capacity can prevent viable housing ambitions from moving forward.

“Since the Council Housebuilding Support Service was launched at last year’s LGA Annual Conference, more than 100 councils have engaged with the service and over half have already received tailored support through CHoSS. Together, those support packages represent more than 1,500 days of fully funded technical expertise, demonstrating both the scale of demand and the difference practical support can make.

“This long-term investment will enable CHoSS to build on that momentum by continuing work already under way, responding as councils’ needs and ambitions develop, and reaching authorities seeking to establish, enhance or accelerate their council housebuilding programmes.

“The expanded Pathways to Planning programme will also resource council housebuilding by building a talent pipeline of high achieving graduates for surveying and construction project management roles.

“Together, this support will help councils strengthen their in-house expertise, develop more deliverable housing pipelines and turn local ambition into more social and affordable homes.”

Historic council housebuilding comeback to help families ...