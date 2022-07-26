LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced

Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding responds to the following the announcement of a pay offer for council employees​

“Council employees have been offered a pay increase of £1,925 from 1 April 2022.

“For the lowest paid (currently earning £18,333 per annum), the offer equates to an increase of 10.5 per cent.

“The National Employers, who negotiate pay on behalf of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, made the offer to unions today. It will affect around 1.5 million employees.

“The National Employers also responded on a number of other issues raised in the NJC trade unions’ pay claim including offering an extra day’s annual leave for all staff.”

Notes to Editors

The total increase to the national paybill resulting from this offer is £1.045bn (covering the period to 31 March 2023).

This pay offer does not apply to teachers or firefighters, who are covered by separate national pay arrangements as are Chief Officers, Chief Executives and Craftworkers.

The National Joint Council negotiates the pay, terms and conditions of staff in local authorities. It agrees an annual uplift to the national pay spine, on which each individual council decides where to place its employees. Each council takes into account a number of factors such as job size and local labour market conditions when deciding an employee’s salary. There are no nationally determined jobs or pay grades in local government, unlike in other parts of the public sector.

The National Employers are taking the step of writing to the Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to outline the degree of pressure on this pay offer that has come from the projected increases in the National Living Wage and the impact this will have on local authorities seeking to balance their budgets.