LGA - Councils call for immediate action on adult social care workforce

The Local Government Association (LGA) is calling on the Government to take immediate and decisive action to tackle the adult social care workforce crisis, as a new report reveals huge challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

The report shows widespread staffing shortages, increasing reliance on costly agency workers, and growing financial pressures on councils. Most importantly, staffing shortages have a profoundly negative impact on people who draw on care and support, leaving an enormous amount of unmet and under met need across the country.

The survey of councils found:

As of October 2023, there were an estimated 63,370 full-time equivalent (FTE) adult social care staff working in local councils, with 10,060 vacant posts—a vacancy rate of 16 per cent.

The hardest roles to fill were qualified social workers in mental health services, with 87 per cent of councils reporting recruitment difficulties.

Pay remains a major issue, with 55 per cent of councils saying low wages were the primary reason staff were leaving.

Councils are increasingly reliant on agency workers to cover these gaps, with an estimated £292 million set to be spent on agency staff in 2023/24, up from £277 million the previous year.

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the LGA is urging the Government to implement a long-term, fully funded workforce strategy for adult social care, to attract and retain skilled staff. In addition, the LGA is calling for councils to be given the resources they need to reduce reliance on agency staff and invest in sustainable, long-term solutions.

The call comes as part of a new report published by the LGA, based on a survey of English councils responsible for adult social care. The findings highlight a sector under significant strain, with thousands of vacancies and mounting costs making it increasingly difficult for councils to meet the needs of vulnerable people in their communities.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:



“The adult social care workforce plays an essential role in supporting people of all ages to live full, independent lives. But this sector is at breaking point, with vacancies, turnover, and low pay creating growing pressures that have led to a significant amount of unmet and under-met need.

“Without urgent intervention, councils will struggle to meet their legal duties to people who draw on care. We are calling on the Government to work quickly and closely with councils on a fair pay agreement for care workers to attract and retain skilled professionals, implementing a fully funded workforce strategy for the sector, and providing councils with the resources they need to reduce their reliance on costly agency staff.

This is vital for building a sustainable adult social care workforce that can continue to provide high-quality care. This workforce crisis requires urgent attention and cross-party collaboration. We are urging all political parties to put the national interest first and work together to secure the future of adult social care.”

Notes to editors

The Local Government Association’s Research and Information Team conducted an online survey of 153 Directors of Adult Social Services or equivalent, taking place between October and December 2023, and yielding a response rate of 41 per cent.