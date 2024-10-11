WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LGA - Councils call for immediate action on adult social care workforce
The Local Government Association (LGA) is calling on the Government to take immediate and decisive action to tackle the adult social care workforce crisis, as a new report reveals huge challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.
The report shows widespread staffing shortages, increasing reliance on costly agency workers, and growing financial pressures on councils. Most importantly, staffing shortages have a profoundly negative impact on people who draw on care and support, leaving an enormous amount of unmet and under met need across the country.
The survey of councils found:
- As of October 2023, there were an estimated 63,370 full-time equivalent (FTE) adult social care staff working in local councils, with 10,060 vacant posts—a vacancy rate of 16 per cent.
- The hardest roles to fill were qualified social workers in mental health services, with 87 per cent of councils reporting recruitment difficulties.
- Pay remains a major issue, with 55 per cent of councils saying low wages were the primary reason staff were leaving.
- Councils are increasingly reliant on agency workers to cover these gaps, with an estimated £292 million set to be spent on agency staff in 2023/24, up from £277 million the previous year.
Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the LGA is urging the Government to implement a long-term, fully funded workforce strategy for adult social care, to attract and retain skilled staff. In addition, the LGA is calling for councils to be given the resources they need to reduce reliance on agency staff and invest in sustainable, long-term solutions.
The call comes as part of a new report published by the LGA, based on a survey of English councils responsible for adult social care. The findings highlight a sector under significant strain, with thousands of vacancies and mounting costs making it increasingly difficult for councils to meet the needs of vulnerable people in their communities.
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“The adult social care workforce plays an essential role in supporting people of all ages to live full, independent lives. But this sector is at breaking point, with vacancies, turnover, and low pay creating growing pressures that have led to a significant amount of unmet and under-met need.
“Without urgent intervention, councils will struggle to meet their legal duties to people who draw on care. We are calling on the Government to work quickly and closely with councils on a fair pay agreement for care workers to attract and retain skilled professionals, implementing a fully funded workforce strategy for the sector, and providing councils with the resources they need to reduce their reliance on costly agency staff.
This is vital for building a sustainable adult social care workforce that can continue to provide high-quality care. This workforce crisis requires urgent attention and cross-party collaboration. We are urging all political parties to put the national interest first and work together to secure the future of adult social care.”
Notes to editors
The Local Government Association’s Research and Information Team conducted an online survey of 153 Directors of Adult Social Services or equivalent, taking place between October and December 2023, and yielding a response rate of 41 per cent.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Employment Rights Bill is a “positive and ambitious plan” to make work pay11/10/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on publication of the government’s Employment Rights Bill and wider plan to Make Work Pay.
NHS Confederation - Record demand in A&Es a concern ahead of annual winter spike in patients11/10/2024 10:05:00
Waiting lists grew, A&E departments reported their busiest September on record and ambulance response times increased.
WWF - Average wildlife population sizes decline by 73% in 50 years as WWF warns that tipping points pose grave threats to humanity11/10/2024 09:05:00
Monitored global wildlife populations have seen a catastrophic average decline in size of 73% in 50 years (1970-2020), the latest edition of the Living Planet Index – published today (10 October) as part of WWF’s biennial Living Planet Report – has found
CIPD - Employment Rights Bill is a landmark moment for workers’ rights, but ongoing consultation on the details will be key10/10/2024 16:05:00
The CIPD responds to the launch of landmark workers' rights reforms today, as part of the Government's Make Work Pay plan
Over 370 million girls and women globally subjected to rape or sexual assault as children – UNICEF10/10/2024 14:30:00
More than 370 million girls and women alive today – or 1 in 8 – experienced rape or sexual assault before the age of 18, according to new UNICEF estimates released today.
CBI CEO responds to Employment Rights Bill10/10/2024 14:05:00
CBI CEO has responded to Employment Rights Bill.
Joint statement condemning the escalating attacks on flexible working10/10/2024 12:15:00
A joint statement signed by organisations and campaigners including the TUC, Age UK, the Fawcett Society, Anna Whitehouse (founder of Flex Appeal) and Pregnant Then Screwed warns of a “witch-hunt” against workers being able to work more flexibly (07 October 2024).
TUC - Employment Rights Bill can improve working lives for millions10/10/2024 10:25:00
TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak comments ahead of the publication of the Employment Rights Bill today (Thursday)
TUC: P&O sackings “one of biggest scandals in modern day industrial relations”10/10/2024 09:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responds to the announcement yesterday (Wednesday) that seafarers will gain new protections as the government closes the legal loophole exploited by P&O Ferries and ends fire and rehire practices,